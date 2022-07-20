ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WWE

ROH Countdown To Death Before Dishonor Is Online

By Jeremy Thomas
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleROH presents Death Before Dishonor this coming weekend, and the livestream...

Goldberg Makes His Pick For WWE Championship Match At Summerslam

Goldberg has faced both Roman Reigns and Brock Lesnar in the ring, and he made his prediction of which star will come out victorious at Summerslam. The WWE Hall of Famer was a guest on NFL Network’s Good Morning Football and was asked about the match between Reigns and Lesnar for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship match at the July 30th PPV. You can check out a couple of highlights below:
UPDATED: Details On Why Nick Aldis Was Removed From NWA 74 World Title Match

UPDATE: A new report has some details on why Nick Aldis was removed from the Worlds Heavyweight Championship match at NWA 74. PWInsider reports that “there is some truth” in Corgan’s comments on Busted Open Radio that Aldis’ politicking has become an issue and that the two sides are not getting along at all like they previously did.
Spoilers For This Week’s AEW Rampage

AEW taped matches for this week’s episode of Rampage after Dynamite, and the results are online. You can see the spoilers below for the episode, which airs Friday on TNT, per PWInsider:. * John Silver & Hangman Page def. The Butcher & The Blade. * Claudio Castagnoli cut a...
Rapper Kevin Gates Decks Tony Nese on AEW Dynamite

– Tony Nese took a right hook to the chin from rapper Kevin Gates on this week’s AEW Dynamite. Wednesday night’s show saw Nese and Smart Mark Sterling interrupt a championship celebration by Swerve in Our Glory and Sterling tried to get Gates, who was at ringside, to sign his petition to remove Swerve Strickland from the AEW roster. Gates refused and Sterling insulted him, which led to Gates crossing the barricade. He ended up face to face with Nese and Gates threw a right hook that knocked him down:
Ricky Morton Praises The Growth Of Top AEW Star

When you’ve wrestled for 40-plus years, you can safely say that you have done everything. Ricky Morton is one of those guys. The 65-year-old, alongside Rock ‘N Roll Express partner Robert Gibson, has won countless tag team championships all over the world, and to this day the two are still going strong. As such, Morton has seen many talented wrestlers come and go, and there’s one guy today he’s particularly proud of: “Hangman” Adam Page.
Aron Stevens on the Elias/Ezekiel Storyline, Moving Forward After WWE Career

– During a recent interview with Straight Talk Wrestling, wrestler Aron Stevens (aka former WWE Superstar Damien Sandow) discussed the fan speculation of WWE bringing him in for the Ezekiel and Elias TV angle. Fans on social media wanted WWE to bring in Sandow to portray Elias for the angle when it called for Elias and Ezekiel being onscreen together. Below are some highlights (via Fightful):
Chris Jericho Wins Barbed Wire Match on AEW Dynamite, Stretchered Out After Show

Chris Jericho was victorious against Eddie Kingston in their Barbed Wire Everywhere Match on AEW Dynamite, but Kingston got revenge after. The main event of Wednesday night’s show saw Jericho beat Kingston after Anna Jay and Tay Conti helped the Jericho Appreciation Society escape the cage, which led to chaos that allowed Sammy Guevara help Jericho pick up the win with a Judas Effect.
Jade Cargill Deactivates Twitter Account

Jade Cargill has gone off Twitter (for now), deactivating her account on Monday. The AEW TBS Champion deactivated her account without comment on Monday, as can be seen below. Cargill previously deactivated her Twitter back in December for a brief period of time, noting on Instagram:. “Goodbye Twitter. I was...
Memphis Wrestling (9.20.1980) Review

-Originally aired September 20, 1980. -Your hosts are Lance Russell & Dave Brown. -Fergie gets a quick takedown to start. Fergie sticks with the mat wrestling and clamps on a hammerlock. Oswald tries to get something going but runs straight into position for a backdrop, and Fergalicious goes to a wristlock.
Former NXT Talent Reportedly Under AEW Deal

A former NXT on-screen talent is under an AEW deal, according to a new report. Cole Karter, who was Troy “Two Dimes” Donovan in NXT, made his AEW return on last night’s episode against Ricky Starks. According to Fightful Select, several AEW sources have said that Karter is under an AEW deal after his match last night and that Karter told some talent backstage of the news.
Ric Flair Says Charlotte Flair Might Want to Go After Jeff Jarrett Now for Insulting Andrade El Idolo

– On the To Be the Man Podcast, Ric Flair spoke to Conrad Thompson on his upcoming Last Match event. As noted, Flair will team with his son-in-law, Andrade El Idolo, against Jay Lethal and Jeff Jarrett. During the podcast, Flair stated that Charlotte Flair may now get involved and target Jeff Jarrett for his insulting comments directed at Charlotte’s real-life husband, Andrade. Jarrett had referred to Andrade as a “certain-jerker” on his own podcast. Below are some highlights (via WrestlingInc.com):
Cody Rhodes Confirms Plans For Upcoming WWE Project

Cody Rhodes made a surprise appearance during the live broadcast of “Busted Open Radio” on July 15 and provided an update on his road to recovery from a torn pectoral injury he sustained leading into the Hell in a Cell premium live event. Rhodes raised eyebrows by still competing at the show, defeating Seth “Freakin” Rollins in a Hell in a Cell Match before undergoing successful surgery just days later.
AEW News: Anna Jay Turns Heel On Dynamite, Jon Moxley & Wheeler Yuta Beat Best Friends

– Anna Jay broke bad on this week’s AEW Dynamite as she re-allied with Tay Conti. Tonight’s episode saw Jay come out to confront Conti after the latter brawled with Ruby Soho, who in charge of the shark cage during the Chris Jericho vs. Eddie Kingston match. Jay then turned and nailed Soho with a shot and hugged Conti before they worked together to bring down the shark cage:
Acero’s AEW Dynamite Review 7.20.22

We are wasting NO TIME and getting straight to…. SHOTGUN DROPKICK to Brody as soon as the bell rings! Brody to the outside! Darby to the outside, but Brody stuffs him then holds him up with one hand against the post. Dary shoves his face away, Brody enters, Brody misses a clothesline but hits a right hand and STUFFS Darby, causing him to flip backwards midair. Brody lifts and hits a hard chop to Darby, dropping him down hard. Darby hops up on the back, tries for a sleeper, Brody pulls the neck, snapmare, senton to Darby! Brody corners Darby, hits a HUGE chop in the corner. Brody sits Darby on the top rope, hits another chop, Darby kicks away, flies for a tackle, but Brody just shucks him off like nothing. Brody swings Darby on to the apron. Darby falls to the ground outside, and Brody follows. He sends Darby into the barricade hard. Ref starts the count, but Brody doesn’t really care. He continues to chop Darby away. At 3, Brody sends Darby into the ring and follows. Darby tries to fight back. Brody with a HUGE right hand, knocks Darby on his ass. Damn. Brody lifts Darby, chops him back down. Stomp from Brody. He lift Darby and sends him to the outside.
Dominik Mysterio Tries To Join The Judgment Day To Save Rey On Raw

Dominik Mysterio tried to join The Judgment Day in order to save his dad on tonight’s WWE Raw. On Monday night’s show, Rey Mysterio faced Damian Priest with Finn Balor in Priest’s corner and Dominik in Rey’s corner. Priest won the match and then proceeded to stomp on Rey as Balor grabbed a chair, after which Priest said Dominik would join then or they’d Con-Chair-To Rey.
Jesse Ventura Names Tito Santana As His Favorite Person to Wrestle

Jesse Ventura had a lot of opponents during his wrestling career, but he’s revealed that his favorite was Tito Santana. The retired wrestler and politician talked about his history with Santana during his appearance on Talk is Jericho, including how Santana named his memoir Don’t Call Me Chico because of how he used to use the word in reference to Santana. You can check out some highlights below, per Wrestling Inc:
Athena on Why Jade Cargill Is a Megastar, Needs the Challenge of Facing Her

– During a recent interview with Rick Ucchino for Bleav in Pro Wrestling, Athena discussed working with AEW TBS Champion Jade Cargill. Below are some highlights (via Cageside Seats):. Athena’s thoughts on Jade Cargill: “Jade Cargill is a megastar. You just look at this woman and you see her on...
Major WWE Event Now Listed As TV-14

It was recently reported that WWE is looking to move away from TV-PG by turning Raw into a show with a TV-14 rating. Andrew Zarian of the Mat Men Pro Wrestling podcast originally broke the news about the potential, and he recently pointed out that SummerSlam currently has a TV-14 rating on Peacock.
Jungle Boy Returns, Re-Allies With Luchasaurus On AEW Dynamite

Jungle Boy is back on AEW TV with his sights set on Christian Cage, and Luchasaurus is back on his side. Wednesday night’s Fyter Fest week two-themed episode of Dynamite saw Jungle Boy make his first appearance since Cage turned on him on the June 15th episode of Dynamite after he and Luchasaurus lost the AEW World Tag Team Titles to the Young Bucks.
