Jesse Ventura had a lot of opponents during his wrestling career, but he’s revealed that his favorite was Tito Santana. The retired wrestler and politician talked about his history with Santana during his appearance on Talk is Jericho, including how Santana named his memoir Don’t Call Me Chico because of how he used to use the word in reference to Santana. You can check out some highlights below, per Wrestling Inc:

WWE ・ 1 DAY AGO