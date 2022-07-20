ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Decorah, IA

One-Day Itinerary in Decorah, Iowa

By Allison Vancura
midwestliving.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleThe guy in cycling bibs, with Labradoodle in tow, pedals straight to the brewery from mountain bike trails along the bluffs. Two fly-fishermen join him, after surrendering trout streams to the midday sun. A middle-age couple beside them invites strangers to the table, then fills growlers and leaves to camp along...

www.midwestliving.com

Comments / 0

Related
KIMT

2 children, 2 adults rescued on Upper Iowa River in NE Iowa

WINNESHIEK COUNTY, Minn. - Two children and two adults were rescued this weekend on the Upper Iowa River. The sheriff's office said it happened Saturday around noon north of Kendallville. "The Decorah Fire Department boat was able to locate and retrieve the kayakers on a small island in the river...
Cresco Times

Cresco man tops off four months of lottery luck

CRESCO - Randall Oelmann of Cresco unexpectedly took two days of PTO on July 11-12 from his job at Alum-Line. He had a good excuse. Oelmann had to cash in his $100,000 winning “Cash” scratch game!. “Saturday morning, between 9:30 and 10, I went to (Cresco) Fareway to...
CRESCO, IA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Decorah, IA
Government
State
Iowa State
Decorah, IA
Lifestyle
Local
Iowa Government
State
Minnesota State
State
Wisconsin State
City
Decorah, IA
Local
Iowa Lifestyle
superhits1027.com

Driver’s ed teacher killed in northeast Iowa crash with student-driver at wheel

JANESVILLE — A northeast Iowa mayor was killed, and three other people were hurt, in a two-vehicle accident north of Waterloo. The crash involved a driver’s education car. The Iowa State Patrol has identified the victim as 71-year-old Gregory “Mike” Harter, who has served as mayor of the Bremer County town of Fairbank since January of 2018 and before that spent two years on the city council.
WATERLOO, IA
KCRG.com

City of West Union preparing ahead of turn as RAGBRAI stop

WEST UNION, Iowa (KCRG) - People in West Union are getting ready for RAGBRAI riders to visit soon. Riders will make an overnight stop in the Fayette County community on July 29. It will be the first time in 17 years that the ride has spent the night. Justin Steinlage,...
WEST UNION, IA
97X

These Hateful Posters Found In An Iowa Town Are Now Going Viral

Earlier this month many residents in Oelwein Iowa woke up to flyers with swastikas on them. A neo-Nazi group is accused of putting up these posters and flyers in a public park located in Oelwein. This incident is not only getting a lot of attention from locals and other Iowans, but it is now also being covered on platforms like TikTok, and it's going viral.
OELWEIN, IA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Travel Guide#Rainbow Trout#Iowa River#Travel Info#Local Life#What To Do#Iowa Nice#Norwegian American
WHO 13

Driver’s Ed instructor killed in crash in eastern Iowa

BREMER COUNTY, IOWA — A driver’s education instructor was killed in a crash on Monday morning in Bremer County after a student driver lost control of their vehicle. It happened on Highway 218 in the town of Janesville at 8:29 a.m. According to an online crash report, a...
Decorah Public Opinion

Reports from the Winneshiek Co. Sheriff and Decorah Police

Winneshiek County Sheriff’s Office responded to an accident July 3 on Clay Hill Road. Santo Guerrara Rayo, 26, of Spring Grove, Minn., was reportedly southbound on Clay Hill Road near the driveway at 2645 Clay Hill Road when he lost control and rolled the vehicle a number of times down an embankment. The vehicle came to rest on the passenger side. The two occupants of the vehicle were able to crawl out, and were met on the roadway by a passerby who called 911. The two occupants did not request medical treatment. The vehicle sustained $10,000 in damages. Guerrara Rayo was cited for no valid driver’s license.
DECORAH, IA
kwayradio.com

Community in Mourning After Fatal Crash on 218

Fairbank Mayor and high school sports official, Mike Harter, was killed in an automobile accident Monday morning on Highway 218 near Janesville. Harter was the instructor in a driver’s education vehicle. Two 14 year olds were also in the vehicle at the time, one of which was driving. The 14 year-old driver, who is from Waterloo, was headed southbound when he went off onto the shoulder and over-corrected, crossing the median, and strucking a vehicle in the northbound lanes driven by 44 year old Tabetha Gehrke. Gehrke was taken by ambulance to MercyOne Medical Center in Waterloo. The two 14 year olds were taken by ambulance to Allen Hospital, including the passenger who is from Waverly. Harter had been the mayor of Fairbank since 2018. He was a former educator, even serving as an interim superintendent of Wapsie Valley after they stopped their sharing agreement with Dunkerton. Harter was 71 years old.
JANESVILLE, IA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Travel
KCRG.com

Crash involving driver’s ed. vehicle injures three, kills Mayor of Fairbank

BREMER COUNTY, Iowa (KCRG) - At approximately 8:29 am, the Iowa State Patrol responded to a report of an accident on Highway 218 Northbound near mile marker 195. Officials say that a 2014 Chevy Impala was driving southbound on the highway when it dropped off onto the shoulder of the road. The vehicle reportedly overcorrected and crossed over the median into the path of northbound lanes where it was struck by a 2010 Toyota Highlander.
FAIRBANK, IA
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

Man killed when lawn tractor rolls over, pins him, Grant Co. sheriff’s office says

BAGLEY, Wis. — An 84-year-old man died Sunday afternoon in what the Grant County Sheriff’s Office called a farming accident. In a news release Monday afternoon, the sheriff’s office said Walter Du Charme was operating an older model New Holland lawn tractor at a property on County Highway A in the town of Bloomington around 4:15 p.m. when it rolled over on steep terrain.
GRANT COUNTY, WI

Comments / 0

Community Policy