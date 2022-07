ATLANTA -- It had been quite some time since the Angels got out to an early cushion and were able to breathe a little bit. But they did just that in the series finale against the Braves on Sunday afternoon, as the Halos scored five runs in the first inning and cruised to a 9-1 win at Truist Park. It marked the first time the Angels had a lead of at least four runs in the first three innings of a game since May 14 against the A's.

BASEBALL ・ 3 HOURS AGO