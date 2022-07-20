ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Missouri State

House approves Missouri’s Gateway Arch to be illuminated in colors of Ukrainian flag

By Mychael Schnell
The Hill
The Hill
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3CqKpv_0glgiB7r00
Tweet

The House passed a bill on Tuesday that gives the National Park Service authorization to illuminate the Gateway Arch in St. Louis blue and yellow in support of Ukraine as it remains engaged in a battle with Russia.

The legislation, titled the Gateway Solidarity Act, passed in a 365-57 vote, with all opposition coming from the Republican Party. Seven Republicans and one Democrat did not vote.

The measure was passed as part of a group of five bills related to national parks and heritage areas.

The legislation specifically directs the Interior secretary to light up the Gateway Arch blue and yellow for at least five consecutive days within 15 days of the legislation passing, and annually on Aug. 24, Ukrainian Independence Day, until the president informs Congress that Russia has stopped its “destabilizing activities” against Ukraine.

The Gateway Arch has only been illuminated in color twice previously, according to Fox 2 Now: It was lit up pink in October 2004 to commemorate Breast Cancer Awareness Month, and it was lit up gold in 2015 to mark the 50th anniversary of the monument.

Park Superintendent Jeremy Sweat told KSDK in March that “park policy does not allow for commemorative lighting of the Gateway Arch” because the location receives too many requests to accommodate. Changing the color of the monument requires action from Washington.

Passage of the bill comes nearly five months to the day after Russia launched its invasion of Ukraine. Russia has taken control of a number of regions in Ukraine since it began its offensive on Feb. 24.

Last week, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said the battle between the two countries could come to an end by the close of the year.

“We can achieve a lot of things before the end of the year and we can stop this war,” he told CNN.

“We are going to fight for every inch of our territory. It’s clear that we can’t get it all back,” he added.

The House approved the bill one day before Ukraine’s first lady, Olena Zelenska, is scheduled to address Congress.

Rep. Ann Wagner (R-Mo.), a sponsor of the bill, hailed its passage in a statement on Tuesday while criticizing Moscow’s assault.

“Vladimir Putin and the Russian Federation continue their unconscionable assault on the sovereign nation of Ukraine. Since the Russian invasion began, over 5 million civilians have been forced from their homes and thousands have lost their lives, including countless innocent women and children. We have heard numerous stories illustrating the brutality of this invasion and the potential war crimes being committed by the Putin regime,” she said.

“In response to this horrific assault, landmarks across the globe have been lit up in solidarity with the Ukrainian people,” she added.

The Missouri Republican called the monument “a symbol of pride for the people of St. Louis and the State of Missouri.”

“The defining structure of the St. Louis skyline, the Arch can be seen for miles throughout the region. I am proud to have the support of the entire Missouri delegation on this legislation which will authorize the National Park Service to light up the Arch with the colors of the Ukrainian flag on Ukrainian Independence Day, August 24, each year until Vladimir Putin abandons his deadly invasion,” she added.

Comments / 2

Related
POLITICO

Rodney Davis’ loss in Tuesday’s Illinois GOP primary is opening up a committee gavel next year — if Republicans retake the majority.

Davis was in line to lead the House Administration Committee, which has oversight over Capitol security, election reforms and other issues. What’s happening: Rep. Rodney Davis’s loss on Tuesday night — in a closely watched primary against Trump-endorsed Rep. Mary Miller (R-Ill.) — is sparking another round of musical chairs as Republicans eye potential House committee gavels next year.
ILLINOIS STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Washington, MO
State
Washington State
State
Missouri State
City
St. Louis, MO
Local
Missouri Government
City
Saint Louis, MO
Daily Montanan

More outdoors groups call for Rosendale to remove his name from RETURN Act

Montana hunters, anglers and conservationists are speaking to Montana Rep. Matt Rosendale. But it’s unclear if he’s listening to them. On Monday, more than a dozen groups signed onto a letter asking Montana’s sole member of Congress to discontinue his sponsorship of a controversial piece of legislation that would remove the federal excise tax from […] The post More outdoors groups call for Rosendale to remove his name from RETURN Act appeared first on Daily Montanan.
MONTANA STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ann Wagner
Person
Vladimir Putin
Person
Volodymyr Zelensky
Person
Olena Zelenska
The Associated Press

Biden tests positive for COVID-19, has 'very mild symptoms'

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden tested positive for COVID-19 on Thursday and went into isolation with mild symptoms. White House officials went all-out to show that the 79-year-old U.S. leader could power through the virus and keep working because he was vaccinated and boosted. In a navy blazer and Oxford shirt, Biden recorded a video on a White House balcony to send the message that he would be fine and the country should stay calm and carry on. He recognizes the pandemic as a national trauma that has killed more than one million Americans and alarmed millions more, and...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Smithonian

Amelia Earhart Statue Finally Arrives at U.S. Capitol

Later this month, the United States Capitol will unveil a statue of Amelia Earhart, who will become the tenth woman honored in the National Statuary Hall Collection. According to a statement from Senator Roger Marshall’s office, Earhart’s statue will represent the state of Kansas, where she was born, replacing a statue of Senator John James Ingalls.
KANSAS STATE
Ballotpedia News

Cheney, Bouchard, and Hageman run in Republican primary for Wyoming’s At-Large District

Incumbent Liz Cheney, Anthony Bouchard, Harriet Hageman, and two others are running in the Republican primary for Wyoming’s At-large Congressional District on August 16, 2022. According to the Federal Election Commission (FEC), Cheney, who was first elected to represent this district in 2016, Bouchard, and Hageman lead the primary field in fundraising heading into the final month of the race.
WYOMING STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ukraine War#Gateway Arch#Russia#War Crimes#Politics State#Politics Legislative#House#Ukrainian#The National Park Service#The Republican Party#Republicans#Democrat#Interior#Fox 2
MilitaryTimes

Date set to honor WWII Medal of Honor recipient at US Capitol

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Hershel W. “Woody” Williams, the last remaining Medal of Honor recipient from World War II, will lie in honor at the U.S. Capitol on Thursday, Sen. Joe Manchin said. Afterward, Williams will be recognized at a wreath-laying ceremony at the World War II Memorial...
CONGRESS & COURTS
CNN

Top spokeswoman for Nevada Republican Senate nominee marched on Jan. 6 with Oath Keepers, including one charged with sedition

The new communications director for the Republican Senate nominee in Nevada -- a key state that could determine control in Washington -- marched to the US Capitol on January 6, 2021, with two members of the far-right extremist group the Oath Keepers including one who was later charged with sedition and another with breaking into the Capitol and at least two others who were charged for illegally entering the building, according to videos reviewed by CNN's KFile.
NEVADA STATE
The Associated Press

GOP Colorado governor hopeful puts election denier on ticket

DENVER (AP) — Colorado’s Republican nominee for governor, Heidi Ganahl, on Monday selected as her running mate a Navy veteran who has claimed President Joe Biden was not legitimately elected president in 2020. Danny Moore lost a previous position due to his stance on the presidential election. His fellow commissioners on the state’s independent congressional redistricting commission voted him out of his chairmanship role last year after Facebook posts surfaced in which he claimed Biden was “elected by the Democrat steal.” Moore’s language echoed false claims by President Donald Trump and his supporters that mass voter fraud threw the election to Biden, something Trump’s own Department of Justice said was not true. Multiple election deniers lost Republican primaries in Colorado last month, including Greg Lopez, a former suburban Denver mayor who challenged Ganahl for the nomination for governor. A member of the Colorado University Board of Regents, Ganahl has not previously emphasized election denial during her campaign, refusing to answer questions about whether Biden was legitimately elected and instead focusing on economic and safety issues.
COLORADO STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Congress
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
AZCentral | The Arizona Republic

Republican files complaint against PAC promoting Kari Lake campaign, says finance form masks its donors

A Republican consultant filed a complaint Wednesday against a political action committee that has spent $2.1 million to promote the gubernatorial campaign of former television anchor Kari Lake, saying its financial reports served to mask the source of its donations, in violation of state law. Tyler Montague, a Republican political...
PHOENIX, AZ
Daily Beast

Justice Department Won’t Prosecute Colbert Staffers Arrested on Capitol Hill

Federal prosecutors declined to prosecute a group associated with Stephen Colbert’s late-night show who were arrested on unlawful entry charges at the Capitol last month, the Capitol Police said Monday. “After a comprehensive review of all of the evidence and the relevant legal authority,” the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of Columbia said in a statement that it would not move forward with the charges against the nine unidentified staffers. The group had been filming a “Triumph, the Insult Comic Dog” segment in the Capitol on June 16 when “they were detained by Capitol Police,” according to a statement from the show at the time. The film crew had been authorized to record pre-arranged interviews in the building, the show said, but found themselves in hot water after staying behind after their final interview “to film stand-ups and other final comedy elements in the halls.” In a Monday statement of their own, the Capitol Police said that it respected the decision the district attorney’s office had made.
CONGRESS & COURTS
The Hill

The Hill

641K+
Followers
76K+
Post
484M+
Views
ABOUT

The Hill is a top US political website, read by the White House and more lawmakers than any other site -- vital for policy, politics and election campaigns.

 https://thehill.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy