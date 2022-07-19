ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Health

Association Between Self-Reflection, Cognition, and Brain Health in Cognitively Unimpaired Older Adults

By Authors
neurology.org
 3 days ago

Background and Objectives: Self-reflection (the active evaluation of ones thoughts, feelings and behaviours) can confer protection against adverse health outcomes. Its impact on markers sensitive to Alzheimer’s disease (AD), however, is unknown. The primary objective of this cross-sectional study was to examine the association between self-reflection and AD-sensitive...

n.neurology.org

scitechdaily.com

7 Habits That Can Lower Your Risk of Dementia

Scientists identify have identified 7 healthy linked to lower rates of dementia in those with genetic risk. According to a study recently published in Neurology, the medical journal of the American Academy of Neurology, seven healthy habits and lifestyle factors may help reduce the risk of dementia in people with the greatest genetic risk.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Revyuh - Latest Breaking News

Thyroid Treatment Seems To Increase Risk Of Dementia – New Study

A study published today in the journal Neurology suggests that older persons with hypothyroidism, often known as underactive thyroid, may have an increased risk of developing dementia. Those with thyroid conditions necessitated thyroid hormone replacement were at a considerably greater risk for having dementia. Hypothyroidism is caused by an insufficient...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
MedicalXpress

Study finds women have more brain changes after menopause

Women who have gone through menopause may have more of a brain biomarker called white matter hyperintensities than premenopausal women or men of the same age, according to a new study published in the June 29, 2022, online issue of Neurology. White matter hyperintensities are tiny lesions visible on brain...
WOMEN'S HEALTH
scitechdaily.com

A Surprisingly Common Condition Has Been Linked to Dementia

Scientists have linked dementia in the elderly to an unexpected candidate: sarcopenic obesity. Over 15% of Japanese adults over 65 suffer from dementia, a severe medical condition. It’s well known that dementia drastically reduces the quality of life for older adults, as the condition causes deteriorates their memory, thinking, and social abilities.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
moneytalksnews.com

Thyroid Condition Linked to Higher Dementia Risk

Seniors with hypothyroidism may have a higher risk of developing dementia, according to findings published in Neurology, the medical journal of the American Academy of Neurology. After examining the health records of 7,843 people newly diagnosed with dementia in Taiwan, researchers found that 68 (0.9%) of them had hypothyroidism. The...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
NewsBreak
Health
Medical News Today

Diabetes and the thyroid: What is the connection?

Diabetes and thyroid disorders are relatively common conditions that involve problems with hormones. While researchers are unsure of the exact cause, growing evidence suggests a link between these conditions. Thyroid disorders and diabetes are two of the. conditions that endocrinologists treat. The term “endocrine disorder” describes a group of conditions...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
healio.com

Nonalcoholic fatty liver disease linked to increased risk for dementia

Patients with nonalcoholic fatty liver disease had an increased risk for dementia, with stronger risk existing for those with comorbid heart disease or stroke, according to a study published in Neurology. “Nonalcoholic fatty liver disease (NAFLD) is the most common chronic liver disease, affecting 25% of the global population,” Ying...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
studyfinds.org

Whether you’re 18 or 80, lifestyle has a bigger impact on dementia risk than aging

TORONTO, Ontario — Drinking, smoking, and having diabetes can age your brain by up to 20 years more than healthy people, a new study reveals. Scientists in Toronto say lifestyle habits and certain health conditions could be more important than age when it comes to developing dementia. They looked at eight different risk factors, also including substance abuse, hearing loss, brain injury, and depression, concluding that having any one can add three years to your cognitive age.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
WebMD

The Long Journey to a Diagnosis Comes to an End

In the back of my mind, I wanted the doctor to be wrong. I wanted my diagnosis to stay a torn meniscus. Anything else seemed more complicated and more to deal with. But his instincts were right, and the second MRI came back with no tear in my knee. Is it possible it healed between the time of the first MRI and the second? Presumably possible, but highly unlikely.
HEALTH
Health Digest

The Unexpected Link Between Hypothyroidism And Dementia

With more than 55 million people living with dementia worldwide, the World Health Organization lists it as one of its priorities in public health. Since there is no known cure for dementia, researchers are looking into the many risk factors that might result in a dementia diagnosis. According to a recent study in Neurology, a hypothyroidism diagnosis might result in a greater likelihood of developing dementia.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Futurity

Low muscle mass linked to cognitive decline

A new study finds an association between low muscle mass and cognitive decline in older adults. Increasingly prevalent worldwide, dementia negatively affects the lives of millions of people and their families. By the time of diagnosis, the process appears to be irreversible. The new research in JAMA Network Open, however,...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
healio.com

Top in endocrinology: Menopausal hormone therapy; bone turnover markers and mortality risk

The North American Menopause Society released an updated position statement confirming that the benefits of menopausal hormone therapy outweigh the risks for most women. In the statement, the advisory panel also discussed the importance of personalized treatment, stressing an individual’s unique benefit-risk profile. It was the top story in endocrinology last week.
WOMEN'S HEALTH
MedicineNet.com

Why Would a Cardiologist Order a Sleep Study?

A cardiologist orders a sleep study to diagnose sleep apnea syndrome. Often, sleep apnea syndrome is accompanied by obesity, hypertension, a tendency to develop heart arrhythmias, and cardiovascular disease, which are seen and treated by a cardiologist. According to estimates, people with sleep apnea are two to four times more...
HEALTH
MedicineNet.com

Insulin and Insulin Resistance: The Ultimate Guide

Insulin is a hormone produced by the pancreas that is essential for regulating blood sugar levels. Insulin resistance occurs when your liver and muscles do not respond to insulin as they should. Learn about why insulin is so important to bodily processes and how you can prevent insulin resistance. Why...
HEALTH

