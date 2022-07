Lake Charles, La — LAKE CHARLES, La. – It has been a whirlwind summer for Lamar University. In April, the university announced it would be returning to the Southland Conference - a league the university help found. Last week, the university added to the April announcement by stating that LU would be a full-fledged member of the Southland Conference beginning with the 2022-23 academic year, and days later LU – in a joined announcement with the Southland – released its updated schedule.

LAKE CHARLES, LA ・ 19 HOURS AGO