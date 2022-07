Targeted News Service (Press Releases) TAMPA, Florida, July 19 -- The office of the U.S. Attorney for the Middle District of Florida issued the following news release:. U.S. District Judge William F. Jung has sentenced Randy Xavier Jones (34, Sarasota) to five years and one month in federal prison for wire fraud and aggravated identity theft. The court also ordered Jones to forfeit proceeds traceable to the offense, including 12 fraudulently obtained prepaid debit cards containing unemployment insurance benefits to which Jones was not entitled. Jones had pleaded guilty on March 24, 2022.

SARASOTA, FL ・ 2 DAYS AGO