Reds pitcher Castillo throws scoreless frame with 2 strikeouts in MLB All-Star Game

MIAMI — Jon Gray pitched six innings of four-hit ball, Adolis García homered and the Texas Rangers beat the reeling Miami Marlins 8-0 on Thursday.García drove in three runs, helping Texas stop a four-game slide. Marcus Semien had two hits and reached base four times.The Marlins lost their fourth straight, and their scoreless streak reached 34 innings. They last scored in the second inning of their 2-1 loss against Philadelphia on July 15.Miami also tied a club record with its ninth consecutive game without a home run. Marlins teams in 1993 and 2019 had similar droughts.Gray (7-4) struck out five...

MIAMI, FL ・ 4 HOURS AGO