GLH asks for free utilities

Are you feeling the squeeze financially during this time of rising costs due to inflation? Then you'll want to hear about this new proposal on the table that would give many people thousands of dollars each year. Three senators,Mitt Romney, Richard Burr, and Steve Daines, have announced the Family Security Act 2.0. Here's a quick look at what this proposal includes. This program would send money to families. It would start funding families during pregnancy. $350 per month would be sent to families for each child ages five years old and under. For families with children ages six to seventeen years old, parents would receive $250 a month for each qualifying child.

CLEVELAND, OH ・ 1 DAY AGO