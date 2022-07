TCSO themed 1969 Firebird (Courtesy of TCSO)

CATOOSA, Okla. — Captain Tryon with the Tulsa County Sheriff’s Office’s (TCSO) has won an award for his TCSO themed Firebird.

His 1969 Firebird won “Most Outstanding in Class” at the 2022 Pontiac-Oakland Club International Convention.

Captain Tryon with the Tulsa County Sheriff’s Office’s (Courtesy of TCSO)

