GREENSBORO, N.C. — A local food pantry that serves the Guilford County area is running dangerously low on food. Greensboro Urban Ministry food pantry officials said that given rising food prices, more households are requesting food from them, with the food pantry serving an average of 100 families per day. Currently, the pantry only has enough food left to last approximately two weeks.

GREENSBORO, NC ・ 2 DAYS AGO