BEND, OR -- Hospitals in Central and Southern Oregon have been especially hard hit by the latest increase in COVID-19 cases, according to the Oregon Health Authority. Although, State Health Officer Dr. Dean Sidelinger told reporters Wednesday, "Hospitals are stressed across the state, due to patients with COVID-19, as well as other diseases in conjunction with impacts on the workforce from COVID-19 as we are 2.5 years into our battle with this disease."

BEND, OR ・ 20 HOURS AGO