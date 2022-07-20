Poll: Where Michigan Republicans stand on gun control measures, abortion access
ClickOnDetroit.com
1 day ago
A new poll shows where Republican voters in Michigan stand proposed gun control measures and abortion following the Supreme Court’s ruling on Roe v. Wade last month. The July 2022 WDIV/Detroit News survey asked likely Republican primary voters about their feelings on specific gun control measures proposed, and if they support...
The partisan split in Republican gubernatorial primaries this year has not followed a clean pattern. In states such as Georgia, Idaho, and Nebraska, for example, GOP primary voters ignored Donald Trump and rejected far-right election deniers seeking statewide office. In states like Pennsylvania, however, the Republican base followed the former president’s instructions.
LANSING, Mich. (AP) — Gov. Gretchen Whitmer signed the final piece of a $76 billion state budget into law Wednesday, largely backing the plan legislators approved but vetoing money that Republicans funneled toward anti-abortion causes including groups that run “pregnancy resource centers” focused on persuading pregnant women to give birth.
Gov. Gretchen Whitmer appointed Republican Richard Houskamp of Grand Rapids to the Michigan panel responsible for certifying election outcomes as well as candidates and proposals to appear on the ballot. Houskamp replaces Norm Shinkle, a longtime GOP member of the Board of State Canvassers. Shinkle resigned last month, citing his...
State attorneys have appealed a recent court ruling which found the Michigan Legislature unconstitutionally adopted and amended a pair of petition initiatives in 2018, including one which would have raised the state's minimum wage to $12 an hour by 2022, a little more than $2 more per hour than it is currently.
WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden tested positive for COVID-19 on Thursday and is isolating with “very mild symptoms,” the White House said, as new variants of the highly contagious virus challenge the nation’s efforts to get back to normal after two and a half years of pandemic. White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said Biden had begun taking Paxlovid, an antiviral drug designed to reduce the severity of the disease. He was isolating in the family quarters of the White House and “continuing to carry out all of his duties fully,” she said. Biden’s physician, Dr. Kevin O’Connor, said in a letter that Biden had a runny nose and “fatigue, with an occasional dry cough, which started yesterday evening.” Biden himself said in a video posted on Twitter: “I really appreciate your inquiries and concerns. But I’m doing well, getting a lot of work done.“
If you've been confused by this year's state legislative races, join the club. This is the first election year with new maps created by the citizen-led, bipartisan redistricting commission that promise to give Michiganders fair legislative representation: more evenly split between blue and red, just like the state itself. The new districts in some cases represent dramatic shifts, grouping new communities together.
Sen. Mike Lee (R-UT) has maintained his lead over independent challenger Evan McMullin in a Senate race that is shaping up to be one of the most competitive in decades in the deep-red state. About 41% of registered voters would vote for Lee in the general election compared to 36%...
Organizers of a proposal to lower the maximum allowable interest rate charged on payday loans in Michigan appeared to fall short of collecting the signatures needed to qualify for the November ballot, according to a recently released report from the state's Bureau of Elections.
The report from the bureau's staff recommended that the State Board of Canvassers decline to place the Michiganders for Fair Lending proposal on the ballot for a vote this fall.
...
Democrats are losing the trust of voters on K-12 education issues, and in battleground states there are signs they’ve ceded that trust altogether to the GOP – a historic reversal that comes just months ahead of midterm elections on an issue the Democratic Party has historically dominated. [
WASHINGTON, July 21 (Reuters) - Donald Trump's response, or lack of it, during the three-hour-long assault on the U.S. Capitol by his supporters on Jan. 6, 2021, will be in focus as the congressional probe of the attack holds a prime time hearing on Thursday.
Conservative state Sen. Darren Bailey is not the only winner in Illinois’ Republican gubernatorial primary. Democratic Gov. J.B. Pritzker and national Democrats can also claim victory in Tuesday’s primary, thanks to a massive meddling campaign in the Republican nomination race. However, efforts by pro-Democratic groups in Colorado to...
WASHINGTON (AP) — A political shift is beginning to take hold across the U.S. as tens of thousands of suburban voters who helped fuel the Democratic Party’s gains in recent years are becoming Republicans. Across 31 states, about two-thirds of voters who have switched their official party registrations in the past year have switched to the Republican Party, according to voter registration data analyzed by The Associated Press. The phenomenon is playing out in virtually every region of the country — Democratic and Republican states along with cities and small towns — in the period since President Joe Biden...
Many Senate Democratic hopefuls have turned their significant cash advantage into a barrage of general election ads looking to set the stage for the fall. But in four states, Republican candidates haven't run any television ads since they won their primaries. Democratic nominees in Ohio, Nevada, North Carolina and Pennsylvania...
Rep. Liz Cheney, R-Wyo., trails Republican challenger Harriet Hageman by 22% in a poll released Friday, spelling trouble for the anti-Trump Republican's primary next month. More than half, 52%, of likely primary voters in Wyoming said they would support Hageman, while just 30% expressed support for Cheney, according to the survey conducted by Mason-Dixon Polling & Strategy on behalf of the Casper, Wyoming, Star Tribune.
Hello and welcome to Thursday. Fresh — The push by Gov. Ron DeSantis to hold debates at the upcoming Republican Party of Florida Sunshine Summit has resulted in some new polling numbers for four key congressional races. Criteria — The party is holding debates at the event scheduled later...
U.S. Reps. Rashida Tlaib of Detroit and Andy Levin of Bloomfield Township were among a group of Democrats in Congress arrested and led off by police on Tuesday after a protest outside the U.S. Supreme Court.
Members of the Democratic Women's Caucus, including Tlaib, sat down in the street outside the court in protest of...
Former VP Mike Pence has stumped for some Republicans who voted to overturn 2020, NYT reports. Pence is laying the groundwork for a possible 2024 run, including campaigning for House candidates. Pence has also engaged in proxy battles with Trump in high-profile GOP gubernatorial primaries.
Comments / 7