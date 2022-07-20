ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Michigan State

Poll: Where Michigan Republicans stand on gun control measures, abortion access

ClickOnDetroit.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleA new poll shows where Republican voters in Michigan stand proposed gun control measures and abortion following the Supreme Court’s ruling on Roe v. Wade last month. The July 2022 WDIV/Detroit News survey asked likely Republican primary voters about their feelings on specific gun control measures proposed, and if they support...

www.clickondetroit.com

Comments / 7

Related
MSNBC

After primary, Republican governor balks at his party’s nominee

The partisan split in Republican gubernatorial primaries this year has not followed a clean pattern. In states such as Georgia, Idaho, and Nebraska, for example, GOP primary voters ignored Donald Trump and rejected far-right election deniers seeking statewide office. In states like Pennsylvania, however, the Republican base followed the former president’s instructions.
MARYLAND STATE
The Associated Press

Whitmer signs Michigan budget, rejects anti-abortion items

LANSING, Mich. (AP) — Gov. Gretchen Whitmer signed the final piece of a $76 billion state budget into law Wednesday, largely backing the plan legislators approved but vetoing money that Republicans funneled toward anti-abortion causes including groups that run “pregnancy resource centers” focused on persuading pregnant women to give birth.
MICHIGAN STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
Local
Michigan Health
City
Detroit, MI
Detroit, MI
Health
Detroit, MI
Elections
Local
Michigan Elections
Local
Michigan Government
The Associated Press

Biden tests positive for COVID-19, has 'very mild symptoms'

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden tested positive for COVID-19 on Thursday and is isolating with “very mild symptoms,” the White House said, as new variants of the highly contagious virus challenge the nation’s efforts to get back to normal after two and a half years of pandemic. White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said Biden had begun taking Paxlovid, an antiviral drug designed to reduce the severity of the disease. He was isolating in the family quarters of the White House and “continuing to carry out all of his duties fully,” she said. Biden’s physician, Dr. Kevin O’Connor, said in a letter that Biden had a runny nose and “fatigue, with an occasional dry cough, which started yesterday evening.” Biden himself said in a video posted on Twitter: “I really appreciate your inquiries and concerns. But I’m doing well, getting a lot of work done.“
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Detroit Free Press

Endorsements: Our choices for Aug. 2 state Senate primaries

If you've been confused by this year's state legislative races, join the club. This is the first election year with new maps created by the citizen-led, bipartisan redistricting commission that promise to give Michiganders fair legislative representation: more evenly split between blue and red, just like the state itself. The new districts in some cases represent dramatic shifts, grouping new communities together.
DETROIT, MI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gun Control#Republicans#Abortion Issues#Abortion Laws#Election State#Abortions#Politics State#Politics Legislative#The Supreme Court#Wdiv Detroit News#Gop
The Detroit Free Press

Payday lending proposal failed to get enough signatures to make ballot, review finds

Organizers of a proposal to lower the maximum allowable interest rate charged on payday loans in Michigan appeared to fall short of collecting the signatures needed to qualify for the November ballot, according to a recently released report from the state's Bureau of Elections.  The report from the bureau's staff recommended that the State Board of Canvassers decline to place the Michiganders for Fair Lending proposal on the ballot for a vote this fall.  ...
MICHIGAN STATE
US News and World Report

Democrats Cede ‘Party of Education’ Label to GOP: Poll

Democrats are losing the trust of voters on K-12 education issues, and in battleground states there are signs they’ve ceded that trust altogether to the GOP – a historic reversal that comes just months ahead of midterm elections on an issue the Democratic Party has historically dominated. [
EDUCATION
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Women's Health
NewsBreak
Republican Party
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
NewsBreak
Supreme Court
The Associated Press

Voters switch lopsidedly to GOP, in warning for Dems

WASHINGTON (AP) — A political shift is beginning to take hold across the U.S. as tens of thousands of suburban voters who helped fuel the Democratic Party’s gains in recent years are becoming Republicans. Across 31 states, about two-thirds of voters who have switched their official party registrations in the past year have switched to the Republican Party, according to voter registration data analyzed by The Associated Press. The phenomenon is playing out in virtually every region of the country — Democratic and Republican states along with cities and small towns — in the period since President Joe Biden...
ELECTIONS
Fox News

NEW POLL: Liz Cheney trailing Trump-backed primary challenger by more than 20 points

Rep. Liz Cheney, R-Wyo., trails Republican challenger Harriet Hageman by 22% in a poll released Friday, spelling trouble for the anti-Trump Republican's primary next month. More than half, 52%, of likely primary voters in Wyoming said they would support Hageman, while just 30% expressed support for Cheney, according to the survey conducted by Mason-Dixon Polling & Strategy on behalf of the Casper, Wyoming, Star Tribune.
WYOMING STATE
POLITICO

New GOP poll shows who's ahead in crowded primaries

Hello and welcome to Thursday. Fresh — The push by Gov. Ron DeSantis to hold debates at the upcoming Republican Party of Florida Sunshine Summit has resulted in some new polling numbers for four key congressional races. Criteria — The party is holding debates at the event scheduled later...
FLORIDA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy