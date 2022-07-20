What borrowers could be paying by November every month compared with May
$500,000: Up $883 from $1,922 to $2,805
$600,000: Up $1,060 from $2,306 to $3,366
$700,000: Up $1,236 from $2,691 to $3,927
$800,000: Up $1,413 from $3,075 to $4,488
$900,000: Up $1,590 from $3,459 to $5,049
$1,000,000: Up $1,767 from $3,843 to $5,610
Calculations based on the cash rate rising from a record-low of 0.1 per cent in May to 3.35 per cent by November, as predicted by ANZ. Monthly repayments based on a popular variable Commonwealth Bank rate increase from 2.29 per cent to a projected 5.39 per cent
