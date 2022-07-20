ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tallahassee, FL

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Pick 2 Evening’ game

By The Associated Press
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 2 days ago

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) _ The winning numbers in Tuesday evening’s drawing of the Florida Lottery’s “Pick 2 Evening” game were:

3-8, Fireball: 4

(three, eight; Fireball: four)

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Lifestyle
City
Tallahassee, FL
State
Florida State
Tallahassee, FL
Lifestyle
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Florida Lottery
NoleGameday

Seminole Boosters hire Florida State Legend

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. – Florida State University Athletics Hall of Famer and Pro Bowl defensive tackle Corey Simon has been hired by the Seminole Boosters, it was announced Thursday by Seminole Boosters Chairman and CEO Stephen Ponder. In this new role as Director of Athlete Alumni Engagement and Development, Simon will focus primarily on the relationship between Seminole Boosters and former FSU student-athletes.
TALLAHASSEE, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Hobbies
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Lottery
The Associated Press

Quick Georgia abortion restrictions send some patients home

ATLANTA (AP) — Georgia’s abortion law changed so abruptly Wednesday afternoon that some patients who were in an office waiting for abortions were told that what had been legal that morning was no longer legal in the state and sent home. Melissa Grant, chief operating officer of Carafem, a Washington, D.C.-based group that operates a reproductive health clinic in Atlanta, called the process of sending home four patients terrible. “It was difficult every time the staff had to bring it up, whether it was someone on the phone for tomorrow or somebody in the office today,” Grant said. “They would have to resteel themselves in order to try to be empathetic and understanding in the face of someone who was either going to fall apart, cry, get angry or try to bargain — ‘Isn’t there some way you can still see me?’” The law, which had been barred from taking effect, bans most abortions once a “ detectable human heartbeat ” is present. Cardiac activity can be detected by ultrasound in cells within an embryo that will eventually become the heart as early as six weeks into a pregnancy, before many pregnancies are detected.
GEORGIA STATE
fox13news.com

Florida sending $450 check per child to 59,000 families across state

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. - If you received a $450 check in the mail from Gov. Ron DeSantis, it may not be a scam. A record state budget signed earlier this year by the Florida governor also included millions of dollars to provide one-time payments to families with children, including foster families. During Friday's visit to Tampa, Casey DeSantis said foster families, adoptive families, and single mothers are eligible for the checks.
FLORIDA STATE
ecbpublishing.com

Former Tiger and Gator great passes away

Former Jefferson County High School Tiger star running back James Massey passed away from injuries sustained in an automobile crash on Friday, June 24, in Fayetteville, Ga. Massey was a member of the class of 1983 at Jefferson County High School where he was a star running back for the Tigers. He later went on to play tailback for the University of Florida Gators.
JEFFERSON COUNTY, FL
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

1M+
Followers
478K+
Post
457M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy