NE Lottery

Lincoln, NE

By The Associated Press
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 1 day ago

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) _ These Nebraska lotteries were drawn Tuesday:

2 By 2

Red Balls: 15-16, White Balls: 6-20

(Red Balls: fifteen, sixteen; White Balls: six, twenty)

Estimated jackpot: $22,000

Lucky For Life

02-08-19-25-43, Lucky Ball: 17

(two, eight, nineteen, twenty-five, forty-three; Lucky Ball: seventeen)

Mega Millions

02-31-32-37-70, Mega Ball: 25, Megaplier: 3

(two, thirty-one, thirty-two, thirty-seven, seventy; Mega Ball: twenty-five; Megaplier: three)

Estimated jackpot: $630,000,000

MyDaY

Month: 8, Day: 2, Year: 53

(Month: eight; Day: two; Year: fifty-three)

Pick 3

3-5-6

(three, five, six)

Pick 5

02-04-07-19-28

(two, four, seven, nineteen, twenty-eight)

Estimated jackpot: $70,000

Powerball

Estimated jackpot: 101,000,000

