NE Lottery

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) _ These Nebraska lotteries were drawn Tuesday:
2 By 2
Red Balls: 15-16, White Balls: 6-20
(Red Balls: fifteen, sixteen; White Balls: six, twenty)
Estimated jackpot: $22,000
Lucky For Life
02-08-19-25-43, Lucky Ball: 17
(two, eight, nineteen, twenty-five, forty-three; Lucky Ball: seventeen)
Mega Millions
02-31-32-37-70, Mega Ball: 25, Megaplier: 3
(two, thirty-one, thirty-two, thirty-seven, seventy; Mega Ball: twenty-five; Megaplier: three)
Estimated jackpot: $630,000,000
MyDaY
Month: 8, Day: 2, Year: 53
(Month: eight; Day: two; Year: fifty-three)
Pick 3
3-5-6
(three, five, six)
Pick 5
02-04-07-19-28
(two, four, seven, nineteen, twenty-eight)
Estimated jackpot: $70,000
Powerball
Estimated jackpot: 101,000,000
