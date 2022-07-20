ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Winning numbers drawn in ‘Triple Twist’ game

By The Associated Press
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 1 day ago

PHOENIX (AP) _ The winning numbers in Tuesday evening’s drawing of the Arizona Lottery’s “Triple Twist” game were:

03-18-25-28-33-34

(three, eighteen, twenty-five, twenty-eight, thirty-three, thirty-four)

Estimated jackpot: $892,000

ABC 15 News

No one hits Mega Millions' jackpot, but someone in AZ wins $1 million

The streak of Mega Millions drawings without a winner continued Tuesday, pushing Friday’s projected jackpot to $630 million. Despite no one hitting the jackpot, one ticket sold in Arizona is a million-dollar winner!. The Arizona Lottery says the winning ticket was sold at the Chevron near 48th Street and...
PHOENIX, AZ
fox10phoenix.com

$1M Mega Millions ticket sold in Arizona

PHOENIX - The Mega Millions jackpot has soared past an estimated $600 million after no one matched all six number's during Tuesday night's drawing, but one lucky person in Arizona is holding on to a million-dollar ticket. A ticket matching four out of five numbers was sold in Arizona. The...
CBS Philly

Winning Numbers From Tuesday’s $555 Million Mega Millions Jackpot

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Check your lottery tickets. Tuesday night’s drawing of the Mega Millions could be one for the history books. Here are the winning numbers: 2, 31, 32, 37, 70 and the Mega Ball is 25. Eyewitness News spoke with Philadelphians earlier Tuesday about what they would do if they won the Mega Millions jackpot. “I’d probably buy a lot of supercars, definitely,” Wynnewood resident Bryce Craft said. “Buy a house, pay off all my debt.” All of the hopes, dreams and plans of could-be Mega Millions winners. “Pay off my student loans,” Philadelphia resident Anthony Lewis said. “And I think I would also...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
UPI News

Maryland man wins second $50,000 lottery prize in four months

July 20 (UPI) -- A Maryland man is celebrating a double dose of lottery luck after collecting his second $50,000 prize in four months. The 67-year-old Ocean City man told Maryland Lottery officials the Bonus Match 5 ticket he bought for Monday's drawing from Oceans Market in Ocean City bore two lines of numbers, one he picked himself and one quick pick.
The Associated Press

Highline Bringing Real Internet to Michigan Viewed Directly by Lt Governor Gilchrist

ESCANABA, Mich.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jul 21, 2022-- Highline, the new Fiber High-Speed Internet provider in Michigan, had the honor of showcasing their results of delivering gigabit speeds to Michigan residents during Lt Governor Gilchrist’s visit to Ford River Township on Saturday, July 18 th. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220721006078/en/ (Photo: Business Wire)
MICHIGAN STATE
fox10phoenix.com

Arizona DES seeking millions back in unemployment payments

Officials with the Arizona Department of Economic Security say their review has found that a lot of people who received unemployment payments in Arizona didn't actually qualify for unemployment, even though they were initially told that they did. FOX 10's Steve Nielsen reports.
ARIZONA STATE
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

