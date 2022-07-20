Winning numbers drawn in ‘Cash 5’ game

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (AP) — An Alabama inmate who authorities say escaped from jail this spring with the help of a corrections official was indicted Thursday on federal weapons charges in Indiana, where the manhunt for the duo came to a bloody end. A federal grand jury in Evansville charged Casey White, 38, of Florence, Alabama, with being a felon in possession of a firearm and a fugitive in possession of a firearm. Authorities say White escaped from jail in Lauderdale County, Alabama, on April 29 and had four handguns and an AR-15 rifle when he was recaptured on May 9 in Evansville. Vicky White, the corrections official who allegedly helped him escape, killed herself that day, authorities said. Casey White, who was serving a 75-year prison sentence for attempted murder and other charges at the time of his escape, was legally prohibited from possessing firearms because he was a fugitive from justice and due to those 2019 felony convictions, authorities said. He was also awaiting trial in the stabbing of a 58-year-old woman during a 2015 burglary — a crime for which he could get the death penalty if convicted.
