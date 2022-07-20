ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colorado State

Winning numbers drawn in 'Cash 5' game

By The Associated Press
 1 day ago

DENVER (AP) _ The winning numbers in Tuesday evening’s drawing of the Colorado Lottery’s “Cash 5” game were:

02-13-23-25-32

(two, thirteen, twenty-three, twenty-five, thirty-two)

Estimated jackpot: $20,000

¶ Drawings are held nightly except Sunday.

