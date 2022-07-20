Winning numbers drawn in ‘MyDaY’ game
LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) _ The winning numbers in Tuesday evening’s drawing of the Nebraska Lottery’s “MyDaY” game were:
Month: 8, Day: 2, Year: 53
(Month: eight; Day: two; Year: fifty-three)
