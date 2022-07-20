ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lincoln, NE

Winning numbers drawn in ‘MyDaY’ game

By The Associated Press
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 1 day ago

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) _ The winning numbers in Tuesday evening’s drawing of the Nebraska Lottery’s “MyDaY” game were:

Month: 8, Day: 2, Year: 53

(Month: eight; Day: two; Year: fifty-three)

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Nebraska City News Press

Pick 5 winning ticket sold in Omaha

One lucky player who bought a Nebraska Pick 5 ticket for the Friday, July 15 drawing is holding a ticket worth $60,000. The Nebraska Lottery has confirmed that one ticket sold for Friday’s Nebraska Pick 5 draw matched all five winning numbers for the $60,000 jackpot. The ticket was sold at Kwik Shop #673, 5306 No 103rd St, in Omaha. The winning numbers from Friday’s Nebraska Pick 5 draw were 06, 09, 11, 28, 29. Players are encouraged to check their tickets at any Nebraska Lottery retailer, online at nelottery.com, or by calling the Lottery office at 402-471-6100.
OMAHA, NE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Lincoln, NE
Lifestyle
City
Lincoln, NE
Local
Nebraska Lifestyle
State
Nebraska State
The Associated Press

MT Lottery

HELENA, Mont. (AP) _ These Montana lotteries were drawn Thursday:. (seventeen, twenty-four, twenty-seven, thirty-one; Bonus: three)
HELENA, MT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Nebraska Lottery
kfornow.com

Pairings Released For State Legion Baseball Tournament

LINCOLN–(KFOR July 20)–The pairings for the Nebraska Class A State Legion Baseball Tournament were released Wednesday afternoon, with three Lincoln teams competing in different divisions. Carpetland of Lincoln East, the winner of the Area 5 tournament, will play Bellevue West in the American Division at Bellevue East’s Roddy...
LINCOLN, NE
earnthenecklace.com

Bill Schammert Leaving KOLN: Where Is the Nebraska News Anchor Going?

Bill Schammert has been anchoring the evening news in Lincoln, Nebraska, for the past five years. But he’s been MIA on KOLN recently. If you missed the memo, Bill Schammert announced he is leaving KOLN for the next step of his career. His regular viewers naturally want to know where he is going next and if his new job takes him away from Lincoln. Schammert is already beginning his new role this week. Here’s what Bill Schammert said about leaving KOLN.
LINCOLN, NE
News Channel Nebraska

Two golfers lock down U.S. Amateur qualifying spots

BEATRICE – Golfers from Elkhorn and Omaha captured the two local qualifying spots at Beatrice Country Club, for the 122nd U.S. Amateur Golf Championship. Luke Gutchewski followed a first round eight-under-par 64 with a three-under, 69…..to finish on top at 133……eleven-under. Charlie Zielinski, of Omaha locked...
BEATRICE, NE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Hobbies
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Lottery
travelawaits.com

4 Reasons I Decided To Retire In Omaha

I am an Omaha Native. I was born here in 1967 and, except for an unsuccessful stint as a nanny in Northern California, have lived my entire life right here. Although my surroundings in California were beautiful, I was wracked with such homesickness that I got my 18-year-old self back to Omaha as soon as I could. Don’t get me wrong — Omaha has plenty of faults. But it also has lots of attractions that keep me here, living a very happy life as a new retiree!
York News-Times

Thursday, July 21 weather update for Nebraska

Today is looking hotter than yesterday with Friday even hotter still. Rain will be around both days though and a couple severe storms can't be ruled out Friday. Track the temperatures and rain here.
NEBRASKA STATE
North Platte Post

Nebraska fall turkey permits available beginning Aug. 8

LINCOLN, Neb.-Hunters may begin purchasing 2022 Nebraska fall turkey permits at 1 p.m. Central time Aug. 8. A fall turkey permit is valid statewide and allows a hunter to harvest two turkeys of either sex with a shotgun or archery equipment. Each hunter may have up to two permits. There is no minimum age requirement for youth hunters.
NEBRASKA STATE
knopnews2.com

Mountain lion spotted on security camera in Lincoln backyard

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - A mountain lion was confirmed by the Nebraska Game and Parks Commission through video footage captured Wednesday in Lincoln’s Air Park neighborhood. This video, recorded by Koby Pirnie’s home security camera, shows a mountain lion trotting through his backyard around 4 a.m. According to...
LINCOLN, NE
siouxlandnews.com

Earthquake shakes parts of southern Nebraska

Superior, Neb. — Some residents of southern Nebraska and northern Kansas were woken by an earthquake early Sunday morning. That quake, a magnitude of 3.7 was reported just before 8 a.m. on Sunday, July 17th. The National Weather Service confirmed the tremor, reporting it originated about four miles southwest...
SUPERIOR, NE
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

1M+
Followers
478K+
Post
457M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy