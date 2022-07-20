Winning numbers drawn in ‘MyDaY’ game

I am an Omaha Native. I was born here in 1967 and, except for an unsuccessful stint as a nanny in Northern California, have lived my entire life right here. Although my surroundings in California were beautiful, I was wracked with such homesickness that I got my 18-year-old self back to Omaha as soon as I could. Don’t get me wrong — Omaha has plenty of faults. But it also has lots of attractions that keep me here, living a very happy life as a new retiree!

2 DAYS AGO