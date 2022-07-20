ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oklahoma City, OK

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Cash 5’ game

By The Associated Press
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 1 day ago

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) _ The winning numbers in Tuesday evening’s drawing of the Oklahoma Lottery’s “Cash 5” game were:

14-18-24-28-33

(fourteen, eighteen, twenty-four, twenty-eight, thirty-three)

