Winning numbers drawn in ‘Cash 5’ game
OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) _ The winning numbers in Tuesday evening’s drawing of the Oklahoma Lottery’s “Cash 5” game were:
14-18-24-28-33
(fourteen, eighteen, twenty-four, twenty-eight, thirty-three)
