West Plains, MO. – During the high winds and heavy rain of last weekends storm, a Taco Bell worker was electrocuted following damage to city powerlines. The incident occurred at the West Plains Taco Bell located at 1464 Gibson Ave. Emergency responders were called out just before 7PM to address the issue. A broken power line made contact with the Taco Bell sign, causing an electrical arc inside the building to blow out a light timer box, and burn & electrocute a night-time employee.

WEST PLAINS, MO ・ 1 DAY AGO