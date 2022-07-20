ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Knoxville, TN

‘There are consequences’: Knoxville Police chief to city council members on recent internal issues

By Kristen Gallant
WATE
WATE
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2JeJzg_0glgajel00

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The Knoxville Police Department has been in the spotlight this past week with the firing of a lieutenant, the suspension of a captain, two officers busted for DUIs, plus a number of reported shootings and car break-ins.

Police Chief Paul Noel addressed those issues in a meet-and-greet event with city council members on Tuesday.

While he avoided specifics, he talked about several specific issues affecting the community. Noel didn’t speak with members of the media one on one Tuesday, he did talk to the audience about officer accountability and violent crimes in Knoxville.

It’s been a little over five weeks since Noel stepped into the role. Since that time, he said he has four core areas his department is focusing on.

“Those are crime, community, culture, and career development,” he said.

In the past week, there have been several car break-ins and gun-related crimes that have led to deaths within the Knoxville Community.

Noel said to the audience, “crime reduction is the most important thing. That’s what the purpose of law enforcement is, to keep people safe and prevent crime.”

Wando Stacy is part of the community engagement team with Socially Equal Energy Efficient Development (SEEED) which is a career readiness program.

“In our community, these are the combinations of years of poverty, years of homelessness, years of miseducation,” said Stacy.

He adds he has seen the violence firsthand.

“If we work towards making stronger communities that are connected. If we work towards having people get access to mental health and proper jobs, I mean just things that give people more hope, those things will go a long way.”

The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation’s 2021 Crime in Tennessee Report shows Knoxville Police saw an increase of almost 65% in drug and narcotics violations from the year prior.

“The current violence, we can’t fix that overnight,” said Stacy.

Noel also spoke broadly about officer accountability during the meet and greet.

“I do not believe in being heavy-handed with discipline. Discipline needs to be fair and it needs to be impartial, but discipline is a part of what we do. And with every action, there are consequences to those actions.”

This comes after several officers have found themselves in hot water.

Noel added, “we need our officers, we need our employees to look out for one another, and prevent mistakes and prevent misconduct.”

Noel also answered some questions concerning the homeless population in Knoxville and how his department is addressing the topic. This has been a topic of interest following a new law making camping on public property a felony in Tennessee.

“I did not want our officers enforcing that law without checking with leadership first. The reason being is, that felony law, that’s the one you’re talking about. There’s many things we can do before we get there. We have our co-responder model, we have our behavioral health unit, we have misdemeanor charges we could use. So I did not say that they couldn’t use that charge, but what I don’t want us to do is go to the extreme first. We have other things that we could take advantage of and if all of those things fail then we can consider other options. But I want to make sure we are being very deliberate,” said Noel.

WATE 6 On Your Side has reached out to the police department to talk specifically about these issues with Noel. We are waiting to hear back from the department.

Comments / 4

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
wtloam.com

Tennessee Man Arrested In Knox County For Attempted Murder Of A Police Officer

The Knox County Sheriff’s Office says a Tennessee man is facing a host of charges following an incident at a home in Knox County. Deputies received a call about a possible domestic disturbance at a home on Martin Crawford Lane in Flat Lick. When they arrived at the home, the person who called in the complaint met them at the door. Meanwhile, the suspect, 20-year-old John Brandon Gray, of New Tazewell, was attempting to run out the back door. When one of the deputies caught him, he ran back inside and locked the door. Gray then ran out another door to his car trying to escape. Deputies surrounded the car and had to break out a window out of the car and tase him to get him into custody. Gray was taken to Barbourville ARH for treatment after being tased. Once he was cleared, he was arrested and charged with attempted murder of a police officer, assault on a police officer, resisting arrest and public intoxication. He was lodged the Knox County Detention Center.
KNOX COUNTY, KY
WATE

Man detained after negotiation with police in Western Heights

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — A man has been taken into police custody after negotiation in Western Heights. Knoxville Police blocked off West Oldham Avenue near Reed Street around 5:00 p.m. while they attempted to make contact with a man wanted for questioning. Police say the man fled officers after an attempted traffic stop on I-40.
KNOXVILLE, TN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Knoxville, TN
Local
Tennessee Crime & Safety
State
Tennessee State
Knoxville, TN
Crime & Safety
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Paul Noel
WATE

Four arrested in theft of family van, wheelchair after Smokies game

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Four people have been arrested in the case of a family van and wheelchair that was stolen after a Tennessee Smokies game. The Millsaps family was leaving a Smokies game on July 15 around 11 p.m. when their van had to be left on I-40 West at Strawberry Plains Pike after it had overheated. When Wesley Millsaps returned to fix the van, it was gone according to a police report. The van was adapted to accommodate their son Mason, a 14-year-old with cerebral palsy. It also contained his specialized stroller chair.
KNOXVILLE, TN
hardknoxwire.com

BREAKING: Murder suspect in standoff with cops in W. Knox

Local, state and federal law enforcement officers have cordoned off a West Knoxville neighborhood after a murder suspect barricaded himself inside a home, authorities say. “This is an active police scene. Residents are advised to remain inside,” said Knox County Sheriff’s Office spokesperson Kimberly Glenn. The Smoky Mountain...
KNOXVILLE, TN
fox17.com

Overnight flooding in Knoxville traps residents

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — The Knoxville Police Department (KPD) has reported that they assisted residents who were trapped in their apartment due to flooding. KPD provided a video of the 23rd Street area that shows excessive flooding covering the area and submerging vehicles. According to Accuweather, the Knoxville area...
KNOXVILLE, TN
WATE

Madisonville ‘drug house’ raid nets four arrests

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Four people were arrested after the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office and Madisonville Police Department executed a search warrant at a Mason Road residence on Tuesday, July 19. According to Sheriff Tommy Jones, 90 grams of crystal methamphetamine were found in the home along with...
MADISONVILLE, TN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#City Council#Police#Mental Health#The Knoxville Community
wvlt.tv

Suspects at large after shooting incident in Maryville, sheriff says

Retired teachers can go back to work while keeping benefits with new law. Gov. Bill Lee signed off on the law that states retired teachers in Tennessee can go back to the classrooms while keeping their retirement benefits. Van stolen, boy’s special needs stroller inside, authorities say. Updated: 5...
MARYVILLE, TN
WATE

Crime Stoppers Spotlight: Family searching for answers 1 year after murder

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Chaka Sligh’s family is still looking for answers one year after her death. It was the early morning hours of July 17, 2021 when Chaka Sligh was in a car with a friend heading down the 2700 block of East 5th Avenue in East Knoxville when someone in a passing vehicle opened fire, hitting Sligh. Sligh’s friend sped down Central Street where KPD officers were flagged down.
KNOXVILLE, TN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Homeless
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
WATE

WATE

26K+
Followers
10K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

WATE 6 On Your Side provides the latest news, weather and sports coverage of Knoxville and East Tennessee.

 https://www.wate.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy