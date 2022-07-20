ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boise, ID

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Weekly Grand’ game

By The Associated Press
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 1 day ago

BOISE, Idaho (AP) _ The winning numbers in Tuesday evening’s drawing of the Idaho Lottery’s “Weekly Grand” game were:

01-04-13-16-22

(one, four, thirteen, sixteen, twenty-two)

Boise, ID
