Hopland, CA

Single Vehicle Veers Off Road Near Hopland Cemetary and Collides with Tree—Minor Injuries

By Matt LaFever
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleScanner traffic and the California Highway Patrol Traffic Incident Information page indicate a single vehicle went off Old River Road near the Hopland Cemetary around 7:20 this evening coming to rest after colliding with a...

Two-Vehicle Collision on Highway 101 South Near Ukiah’s Talmage Exit

Scanner traffic beginning at 7:03 p.m. indicated two vehicles collided in the southbound lanes of Highway 101 near Ukiah’s Talmage Road offramp. A first responder on the scene said both parties were able to move their vehicle to the shoulder of the road. They are currently assessing the situation for injuries.
UKIAH, CA
Motorcyclist Hits Deer on Branscomb Road West of Laytonville

Just after 11:30 p.m., a motorcyclist collided with a deer in the 1400 block of Branscomb Road Near Laytonville. The motorcyclist is being taken to the hospital by an ambulance, according to the Incident Commander. One lane of the roadway is blocked. Please remember that information gathered from initial reports...
LAYTONVILLE, CA
Someone On The Roof, Hit And Run – Fort Bragg Police Logs 07.19.2022

The following is a police log published law enforcement dispatch in Ukiah. People named as being arrested should be presumed innocent unless/until found guilty in a court of law. In the spirit of transparency, MendoFever actively curates these police logs to protect the privacy of law enforcement personnel, suspects, and victims.
FORT BRAGG, CA
Units respond to brush fire near Hidden Valley Lake

(KRON) — Cal Fire units responded to a three-acre brush fire near Highway 29 on Wednesday afternoon. Forward progress on the fire has been stopped and it is 75 percent contained. The fire is at Highway 29 and Grange Road, just northwest of Napa County. Cal Fire reported the fire on Twitter at 3:50 p.m. […]
HIDDEN VALLEY LAKE, CA
2 killed in Napa County light plane crash

NAPA -- The Napa County Sheriff's Office on Sunday evening said two people were killed when their small plane crashed Sunday morning near Berryessa Estates in Napa County. The crash caused a vegetation fire that grew to 1-2 acres before firefighters from Cal Fire had it contained at 10:27 a.m.
NAPA COUNTY, CA
Three Days After Ignition, the Bell Fire is Now 100% Contained

CAL FIRE Mendocino had some good news for residents of the Bell Springs community this morning: the Bell Fire is 100% contained. On Sunday, July 17 around 4:30 p.m., the Bell Fire ignited in the dry, warm wind of a summer afternoon along Bell Springs Road just south of the prominent landmark known as Blue Rock. The vegetation proved ready to burn as the fire pushed through dry grass and into nearby timber.
MENDOCINO COUNTY, CA
Mendocino County Jury Finds Fortuna Woman Guilty of DUI

The following is a press from the Mendocino County District Attorney:. A Mendocino County Superior Court jury returned to court from its deliberations late Wednesday afternoon to announce it had found the trial defendant guilty. Defendant Megan Autumn Brazil, age 41, of Fortuna, was found guilty of misdemeanor driving a...
MENDOCINO COUNTY, CA
Four DUI Arrests in Petaluma in 24 Hours

Petaluma Police have made four DUI arrests within a 24-hour span. The first one occurred early Sunday morning when 22-year-old Eriberto Carreno-Gomez was cited for DUI after driving with no lights on East Washington Street at Edith Street. Then, on Sunday evening, police arrested 44-year-old Manuel Pablo Ortiz for DUI after his vehicle hit a tree in the area of Magnolia Avenue and Elm Drive. On Monday morning, 43-year-old Javier Reyes was arrested after almost crashing into the center delineators on Keller Street. Finally, 27-year-old Juan Antonio Gomez Amador was arrested Monday morning after he drove onto a median on North McDowell Boulevard and Old Redwood Highway.
PETALUMA, CA

