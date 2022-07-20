Single Vehicle Veers Off Road Near Hopland Cemetary and Collides with Tree—Minor Injuries

Petaluma Police have made four DUI arrests within a 24-hour span. The first one occurred early Sunday morning when 22-year-old Eriberto Carreno-Gomez was cited for DUI after driving with no lights on East Washington Street at Edith Street. Then, on Sunday evening, police arrested 44-year-old Manuel Pablo Ortiz for DUI after his vehicle hit a tree in the area of Magnolia Avenue and Elm Drive. On Monday morning, 43-year-old Javier Reyes was arrested after almost crashing into the center delineators on Keller Street. Finally, 27-year-old Juan Antonio Gomez Amador was arrested Monday morning after he drove onto a median on North McDowell Boulevard and Old Redwood Highway.

