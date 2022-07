Columbia County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO) detectives arrested three suspects for multiple offenses on Wednesday morning. According to a CCSO press release, deputies responded to an apartment complex on SW Pizarro Place around 10:20 a.m. to the report of gunfire. On scene, deputies learned a male subject – later identified as Jeffery Clark, 32 – was suspected of shooting at occupants in a vehicle located in front of the complex. The vehicle was struck multiple times. Clark was inside an apartment when deputies arrived.

COLUMBIA COUNTY, FL ・ 1 DAY AGO