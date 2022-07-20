Winning numbers drawn in ‘Daily Pick 4’ game
MADISON, Wis. (AP) _ The winning numbers in Tuesday evening’s drawing of the Wisconsin Lottery’s “Daily Pick 4” game were:
6-0-7-4
(six, zero, seven, four)
¶ Maximum prize: $500
