Winning numbers drawn in ‘Daily Pick 4’ game

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — Arkansas lawmakers on Thursday took back the authority they gave for the state to distribute about $460 million in remaining federal COVID-19 relief funds to school districts, saying they want schools to use the money for teacher and staff bonuses. The move faced opposition from Democrats who said it was an effort to avoid considering raising teacher salaries while the state sits on a $1.6 million surplus. It was also criticized by Republican Gov. Asa Hutchinson, who said lawmakers didn’t have authority to take such a step. The Legislative Council voted to rescind the appropriation for the federal funds, and recommended schools use the money for bonuses. The council said the districts’ plans for spending the money will now have to go before a legislative panel. The council recommended districts use the funds to provide $5,000 one-time bonuses to teachers and $2,500 to staff. Senate President Jimmy Hickey said some districts were unaware they could use the funds for the bonuses.

