Springfield, IL

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Pick Four-Evening’ game

By The Associated Press
 1 day ago

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (AP) _ The winning numbers in Tuesday evening’s drawing of the “Pick Four-Evening” game were:

1-8-3-3, Fireball: 6

(one, eight, three, three; Fireball: six)

