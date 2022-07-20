ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oswego, NY

Oswego Bookmobile Receives $750 Donation From Michele Wink Foundation

By Contributor
iheartoswego.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleOswego Bookmobile received a $750 donation from the Michele Wink Foundation on Wednesday, July 13, 2022. Pam Hall and Tricia Branch of the foundation presented the check to Alice Barry, Secretary of the Board of Directors of Oswego Bookmobile. They met at the Driving Books Home Hillcrest Trailer Park...

www.iheartoswego.com

Comments / 0

Related
iheartoswego.com

Oswego Elks To Host United Way’s 2022 Stuff-A-Bus

As the school year is ending, volunteers with United Way of Oswego County’s Annual Stuff-A-Bus campaign are already starting to gear up for the new school year in September. For this year, the new distribution location for children in the Oswego City School District will take place at the Oswego Elks Lodge, a difference from years past. “Traditionally, the school supply distribution for Oswego students has been held at Fitzhugh Park Elementary in the cafeteria. Due to a late summer school schedule and capital projects taking place during our giveaway, we turned to the Oswego Elks to partner with us on this year’s initiative”, said Stuff-A-Bus co-chair Laurie Kelly. “The Elks welcomed the opportunity to work with us by providing their hall for the August 25th distribution, and we are grateful to them for this partnership”, added Kelly.
OSWEGO, NY
iheartoswego.com

Carmella Mantaro – June 26, 2022

Dr. Carmella Mantaro, 91, passed away on June 26, 2022, in Oswego, NY where she was a resident at Bishop’s Commons. A life-long resident of Eastwood, Carm was born in East Syracuse to the late Charles and Filippa (Caminiti) Mantaro, who immigrated to the US from Sicily in 1929.
OSWEGO, NY
iheartoswego.com

2022 Vacation Bible School at Trinity United Methodist Church

Trinity United Methodist Church welcomes children (kindergarten through sixth grade) to participate in the 2022 Vacation Bible School program, “Celebrate Wonder” on Tuesday, August 16th from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. VBS is a fun and exciting day of Bible themed music, crafts, videos, games, and small-group discussions....
OSWEGO, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Oswego, NY
Oswego, NY
Society
iheartoswego.com

Leah G. Wilson – May 5, 2022

Leah G. Wilson, 78, a resident of Oswego passed away on May 5, 2022, at the Albany Medical Center in Albany N.Y, surrounded by her family. Born in Oswego, She was a daughter of the late Frank and Gertrude (Mullen) Symborski. She was a graduate of St. Mary's School and the Oswego High School.
OSWEGO, NY
iheartoswego.com

CiTi Celebrates CTE Completers

The Center for Instruction, Technology & Innovation celebrated hundreds of career and technical education completers throughout four ceremonies at their campus in Mexico, where parents, families and district administrators cheered them on. “The students being recognized here today have worked hard,” said CiTi CTE Principal Michael Thurlow. “Undoubtedly, they have...
MEXICO, NY
informnny.com

Clayton girl becomes 2,000th recipient of Make-A-Wish CNY

CLAYTON, N.Y. (WWTI) — Five-year-old Natalie Gondek had her wish come true at the 1000 Islands Charity Poker Run banquet on Saturday. Gondek battled cancer for many years as a young child according to Make-A-Wish Central New York. Due to her weakened immune system, she was unable to experience the camping and boating that her family so enjoyed.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Charity
iheartoswego.com

August 2022 Food Sense Orders Due August 12th at Salvation Army

The Oswego County Salvation Army Corps offers the Food Sense program of the Central New York Food Bank. Any residents of the Oswego area who would like to stretch their food dollars may order August Food Sense packages until Noon on Friday, August 12. All Oswego-area residents may use the program. There are no income limitations and no restrictions on the number of items one may buy.
OSWEGO, NY
Oswego County Today

Mayor Michaels Announces New Full-Service Restaurant

FULTON – A new full-service restaurant is coming to Fulton on South Second Street, across from Huhtamaki, as one of the city’s Downtown Revitalization Initiative (DRI), projects, as it was announced by Fulton Mayor Deana Michaels. “The restaurant, at 371 S. 2nd St., tentatively scheduled to open in...
FULTON, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Charities
iheartoswego.com

Artists: Call For Entries 2022 “Hooked on the Salmon River” Themed and Juried Show

Artists are invited to submit their art to this year’s Hooked on the Salmon River juried and themed show at the Salmon River Fine Arts Center. This annual show was created to showcase artwork from the region’s many fine artists who find inspiration from the river that runs past the art center through the small historic Village of Pulaski. The show is open to all artists, from any location working in any genre. The only criteria is that the work submitted is themed or inspired by the Salmon River, its tributaries or wetlands. Cash prizes, including a $300 Best of Show, will be awarded based on originality, craftsmanship and adherence to the theme. The number of awards and categories will be based on the actual work accepted.
PULASKI, NY
localsyr.com

Celebrating National Hot Dog Day with Hofmann’s

(WSYR-TV) — It’s National Hot Dog Day! Becky Baker and Pat Favalo from Hofmann Sausage Company are celebrating the holiday by firing up the grill. Hot dogs are great year-round, but in the summer months from Memorial Day to Labor Day, Americans consume about 7 billion hot dogs in total.
SYRACUSE, NY
iheartoswego.com

Small Fruits for Small Farms: An Introduction to Best Practices for Small Berry Fruit Production

Cornell Cooperative Extension of Oswego County (CCE Oswego) will be hosting a free on-farm workshop on Saturday, August 27th from 8:00 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Oswego County is home to many small berry farms that due to size and scale, may not always have access to the latest production practices. This workshop is targeting our small berry producers, part-time growers, and beginning farmers looking to learn best management practices. The fruits that will be covered will be traditional berry crops like blueberries, strawberries, and raspberries. Some of the information that will be covered includes: 1) site & plant selection, 2) pruning, 3) weed control, 4) fertility management, and 5) labor-saving techniques.
OSWEGO COUNTY, NY
FL Radio Group

Renowned Finger Lakes Surgeon Joins Auburn Orthopedic Specialists

One of the most respected and accomplished orthopedic surgeons in upstate New York is joining the growing Orthopedic Specialists Practice at Auburn Community Hospital. Dr. Daniel Alexander, MD joins a growing Auburn Orthopedic Specialists Practice (AOS) that is affiliated with Auburn Community Hospital. Dr. Alexander received his medical degree from the State University of New York at Buffalo and completed his orthopedic training at Henry Ford Hospital in Detroit, Michigan.
ROCHESTER, NY
iheartoswego.com

Port of Oswego Marina Generates Over $2M in Charter Fishing, Boating, Tourism

In addition to the record pace being set by the Port of Oswego Authority (POA), this year, the Port’s adjoining marina at 3 Basin St., generates more than $2 million annually in local community revenue, said William, Scriber, POA executive director. “Outside of Rochester, we’re the only deep-water marina...
OSWEGO, NY
NYS Music

Paper Mill Island Amphitheater Announces Summer Concert Series

The Paper Mill Island Amphitheater will host a series of summer concerts this season in Baldwinsville, located just outside of Syracuse. On July 23, Badfish returns to the amphitheater for a Sublime tribute. Badfish expertly replicates Sublime’s unique sound and captivates any audience. Special guest The Frank White Experience, a hip-hop tribute band, will be joining the band during the show.
SYRACUSE, NY
oswegocountynewsnow.com

Fulton Walgreens moving to new location in Fulton

FULTON — The Fulton Walgreens located at 110 E. Broadway will soon be moving to a new location. The move will occur in early August, according to Walgreens Corporate Communications and Media Relations Representative Kris Lathan. The new location will include a pharmacy and a smaller storefront. “This location...
FULTON, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy