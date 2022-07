NORTH TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM) - Among family and friends, you may be noticing more positive COVID-19 cases. A new report from UT Southwestern shows not only are they increasing in North Texas but now, hospitalizations are too. Local health officials are calling this as a summer wave, not a surge. They want everyone to be aware of the situation so we can get on top of it now. "We're now in excess of 700 patients with COVID-19," Stephen Love, president and CEO of the DFW Hospital Council, said. The rise in admissions is mostly patients over the age of 65. "I think what it...

