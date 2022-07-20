CRIME STOPPERS: Have you seen this Greene County fugitive?

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - The Greene County prosecutor filed charges against a former member of Springfield’s Abou Ben Adhem Shrine Greeters Unit for stealing from the club. Robert Byron Eagleburger, 50, faces a charge of stealing. Investigators say the total theft added up to $83,908.38. Eagleburger served as head...
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — The Springfield Police Department is asking the community for assistance with identifying four people suspected of numerous burglaries at Hammons Field. Security footage recorded four people on multiple nights skateboarding around Hammons Field, damaging property, and stealing from the facility. According to information sent out by the police, the burglaries have ended with thousands of dollars worth of damages and theft loss.
Ava, MO. – On July 18, 2022 Deputy Aaron Box with the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office responded to County Road 303 of AF highway for a report of a suspicious vehicle parked in the road way, where a man and woman were acting suspicious. Deputy Box made contact...
JASPER COUNTY, Mo. – Over the weekend the Sheriff’s office released details on a woman they called Endangered and Missing. Tuesday the case was updated with more information regarding Michele Stone, 51, of Alba, Mo. “After further investigation it has been determined that Michele Stone does not appear...
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) -One person is being treated for a gunshot wound. A shots fired call came into police at 2:00 a.m. Thursday to the 1800 Blk. of West Nichols near Nichols Park. Shortly after police arrived at the scene, they were told a person walked into an emergency room with a gunshot wound to the chest. Police say the injury isn’t life-threatening.
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Police arrested a man wanted for robbing a bank in west Springfield. Officers responded to the Bank of America at 633 West Kearney around 11:30 a.m. Wednesday. Police say the robber left the bank with cash. Detectives tracked the robber to a nearby mobile home park,...
NEWTON COUNTY, Mo. – Thursday morning just after 7 a.m. reports in Newton County of a head-on crash just to the east of Shetland Road on East Hwy 86 alerted Newton County Central Dispatch. East Newton Fire/Granby Fire, Midway Fire Protection District, Newton County Sheriff’s Deputies and Newton County Ambulance responded. Missouri State Highway Patrol and MoDOT Emergency Response were...
(KTTS News) — A man is in stable condition with minor injuries after a shooting early this morning in Springfield. It happened at the Fast-n-Friendly gas station near Glenstone and Elm. Police say a woman was taking pictures of the man, so he started taking pictures of her. KY3...
UPDATE: The Greene County Sheriff’s Office released the name of the man who is charged with the death of Laterrian Jarman near Rogersville Tuesday. Blake Kent Beckelman, 20, of Battlefield, was charged with second-degree involuntary manslaughter. He is being held on a $10,000 bond. According to a GCSO probable cause statement, deputies responded to a […]
Mountain Grove, MO. – Two Springfield women were arrested last Wednesday for drugs and other charges following a traffic stop on Highway 60. On July 13th, 2022, at approximately 9:14 pm Corporal Campbell of the Wright County Sheriff’s Office received information from Corporal Mings of Mtn. Grove PD of a stop and hold for Houston Police Department. Corporal Mings advised the suspects left Mtn. Grove Walmart to an unknown location. Corporal Campbell located the suspect vehicle on Highway 60 west of Norwood. The suspects, Melody Decker, 42 of Springfield and Hermauney Montgomery, 19, of Springfield were detained for theft investigation.
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Greene County deputies are investigating a deadly shooting in the Rogersville area. Deputies arrested Blake Beckelman in the death of Laterrian Jarman, 20. Beckelman faces a charge of second-degree involuntary manslaughter. Deputies responded to the 4500 Block of South Farm Road 223. Investigators found Jarman, 20,...
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — A federal grand jury indicted 18 people in what investigators call a conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine in southwest Missouri. Law enforcement officers seized 29 pounds of methamphetamine, $57,000 in cash, and guns in the investigation. The federal indictment charged the defendants with being a part of a conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine in […]
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) -A federal grand jury indicted 18 for their roles in a conspiracy to distribute large amounts of methamphetamine in southwest Missouri after law enforcement officers seized approximately 29 pounds of methamphetamine, approximately $57,000, and firearms. Brian E. Hall, 45, of Aurora, Mo., Jacqueline Aldrete Bojorquez, 28, of...
GREEN COUNTY, Mo. – A missing person alert has been issued by the Green County Sheriff's Office regarding a Springfield woman with mental health issues. According to the alert, 19-year-old Allie Brown was last seen in downtown Springfield on July 14. Brown is described as 5 feet 6 inches tall, blue eyes, a shaved head, and two tattoos: a heart with flames behind her right ear and a flower on her right ankle. She is known to use the alias “Daisy Jean.”
NEAR EXETER, Mo. (KY3) - The Missouri Highway Patrol is investigating a crash injuring a pedestrian in Barry County. Etta Nesbitt, 69, of Cassville, Mo., suffered serious injuries in the crash. Troopers responded to Route CC approximately five miles north of Exeter Tuesday around 5 p.m. Troopers say a vehicle...
Monday night, an officer with the GI Police Department was flagged down at Casey's, 1420 S Locust St, reference a female who appeared to be passed out in her vehicle. The female, Ashley Osburn was contacted and arrested on an active and confirmed arrest warrant from Newton County, Missouri. Ashley...
