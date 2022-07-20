CRIME STOPPERS: Have you seen this Greene County fugitive?

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - The Springfield Police Department asks for your help to identify possible suspects in a burglary investigation at Hammons Field. The Springfield Cardinals reported the thefts on June 24. Police say the four suspects are responsible for numerous burglaries at Hammons Field, usually between 10 p.m. and midnight on nights when no games were played. Police say the four are responsible for thousands of dollars in thefts.

SPRINGFIELD, MO ・ 6 HOURS AGO