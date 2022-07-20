ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charlotte, NC

Hornets Release Statement Regarding Miles Bridges

By Schuyler Callihan
 1 day ago

Tuesday evening, Los Angeles County District Attorney George Gascón announced that his office has filed felony domestic violence charges against Miles Bridges.

Minutes ago, the Charlotte Hornets released a statement regarding the matter.

“We are aware of the charges that were filed today against Miles Bridges. These are very serious charges that we will continue to monitor. As this is a legal matter, we will have no further comment at this time.”

