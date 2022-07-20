ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
El Paso, TX

Sources: Ryan, Velasquez to part ways with Locomotive FC

By Colin Deaver
KTSM
KTSM
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0tLEXi_0glgYjeV00

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – A pair of El Paso Locomotive FC staples since the club’s inception in 2019 are parting ways with the team.

Sources confirmed to KTSM on Tuesday that midfielders Richie Ryan and Sebastian Velasquez are no longer with the club and are seeking different options to continue their playing careers. Neither player was at training on Tuesday and won’t be moving forward.

Locomotive FC head coach John Hutchinson was asked directly by KTSM about Velasquez’s absence after practice and hinted that he could be on his way out.

“There is an idea for him that he wants to go overseas and try something different,” said Hutchinson. “We’re not going to stand in people’s way, but we have to make sure the club is at its best and ok with that. Sometimes it’s people’s time to move on, we’ll work that out over the next few days.”

Velasquez has had two stints with El Paso, first in 2019 and then from Spring, 2021 through this week. In between, he played for Miami FC of the USL Championship’s Eastern Conference, as well as a team in Israel.

Ryan, however, is a different, more curious story. He wasn’t at training on Tuesday morning and later that afternoon, the Seriously Loco Podcast was the first to reveal why.

KTSM has confirmed that as Ryan’s contract gets set to expire at the end of the 2022 campaign, he was offered a deal with a pay cut for upcoming years. While Ryan wants to continue playing in El Paso – his entire family is here and he’s spent four seasons living in the city – a pay cut for a player in USL could mean playing for a wage that would be unlivable. Most players in USL make between $25,000-$60,000 per season.

Ryan subsequently asked for his release from Locomotive FC, but as of Tuesday night, sources told KTSM that it hadn’t been given to him. Locomotive FC’s remaining roster was told that he would no longer be training with the team, KTSM confirmed.

KTSM has learned that there are teams that are interested in Ryan and would pay him a competitive salary if or when he gets released by El Paso, including Indy Eleven, which is coached by former Locomotive FC head coach Mark Lowry.

Ryan has become a fan favorite in his four seasons with El Paso and is a respected leader in the locker room around the entire league. Under Lowry, he was both a player and an assistant coach and it was thought that he would transition into a coaching role of some kind when his playing career ended.

KTSM reached out to multiple members of Locomotive FC’s front office on Tuesday for comment, but did not hear back. On Wednesday afternoon, a Locomotive FC official said the club did not currently wish to comment on either player’s situation.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KTSM 9 News.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KVIA

The rise of a new sport in El Paso brings a new addition to Ascarate Park

EL PASO, Texas -- Pickleball, a combination of tennis, table tennis, and badminton, has exploded in popularity in El Paso and is bringing a change to Ascarate Park. Pickleball El Paso Association, a conglomeration of pickleball players in El Paso, has been pushing the county and city to add permanent pickleball courts to public parks. El Paso has zero courts for players to practice their sport. Many can use a tennis court to play the game, but it is much larger than a pickleball court, and the striping on the surface is not the same.
EL PASO, TX
KTSM

City makes its pitch as to why El Paso is an All-American City

EL PASO, TX (KTSM) – On Wednesday, the City of El Paso Government made its pitch-presentation to the National Civic League, showcasing why El Paso is ‘A City that Elevates.” This is part of the 2022 Virtual All-America City (AAC) Competition. The City is competing to be named an All-America City (AAC) for the sixth […]
EL PASO, TX
KTSM

HCA Healthcare, UTEP, Las Palmas Del Sol to establish nursing fellowships and scholarships

EL PASO, Tx (KTSM) – A four-Year $750,000 partnership that will support more than thirty nursing students and more than fifty healthcare admin opportunities. Officials say he money will allow graduate students to pursue a career in healthcare while getting finical relief. Adding that it will benefit all healthcare workers including administration, management, and other […]
EL PASO, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
El Paso, TX
Sports
City
El Paso, TX
City
Staples, TX
Local
Texas Sports
City
Spring, TX
KTSM

UTEP men’s basketball hosts youth camps July 25-29

EL PASO, Texas – Year two of basketball camps under UTEP head men’s basketball coach Joe Golding will return this summer. Registration is now open, with individuals encouraged to sign up today to ensure their spot. There will be the UTEP basketball camp from July 25-28 and the UTEP high school skills camp on July […]
EL PASO, TX
KTSM

WATCH: El Paso Rep Joe Moody shares thoughts from Uvalde Investigation

EL PASO, TX (KTSM) – On Tuesday afternoon, El Paso State Rep Joe Moody sat down exclusively with KTSM 9 News’ Stephanie Shields to talk about his participation in the Uvalde Massacre investigation. Moody was one of three Texas lawmakers on the committee to investigate the Uvalde school massacre, and the one member who was […]
EL PASO, TX
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ryan
Person
Velasquez
Person
Mark Lowry
KTSM

EPPD Bomb Squad responds to call in Northeast El Paso

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The El Paso Police Department’s (EPPD) Bomb Squad has been sent to an incident in Northeast El Paso. According to EPPD officials, the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office (EPCSO) requested the bomb squad after a call along the 10200 block of Kenworthy in Northeast El Paso. The call for assistance […]
KTSM

GoFundMe set up for son of Riverside boys basketball coach

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The El Paso high school basketball community is rallying behind Riverside boys basketball coach Javier Vela and his family. Vela’s son Michael was recently diagnosed with leukemia and is currently undergoing treatment. His extended family set up a GoFundMe for him and coaches around the city are helping to spread […]
EL PASO, TX
KTSM

Former Miner, NFL player goes back-to-back with scholarship giveaway

EL PASO, TX (KTSM) – Former NFL football player and standout safety at UTEP (2004-2007), Quintin Demps, continues his foundation’s scholarship giveaway for a second year in a row. The Quintin Demps Foundation, collaborating with Sun City Golf Co., are behind the two scholarships which will be awarded to two students who are in the […]
EL PASO, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Locomotive#Miami Fc#El Paso Locomotive Fc
95.5 KLAQ

El Paso Born Musicians Who Made It Big With National Acts

There are literally THOUSANDS of bands in the world; some make it & some don't. Recently we've seen some El Paso bands start to really make something of themselves. We've seen some celebrities that were born in El Paso that you might NOT have known. Here are some famous musicians that born right here in El Paso.
EL PASO, TX
95.5 KLAQ

What Are Great Places To Pick Fresh Fruit Around El Paso

Eating healthy is very important & there's nothing like picking out your food right when it's fresh. You can grow your own fruit tree but it CAN be tricky. So where are some places that are close to El Paso? Thankfully, with the farms around us, there's a handful of spots to go to that are just outside of El Paso:
EL PASO, TX
KTSM

Things go from bad to worse for man forced out on an eviction notice

EL PASO, TX (KTSM) – On Wednesday, July 20, the El Paso County Constable’s Office arrested 32-year-old John Daniel Brown after serving an eviction notice, when they discovered controlled substances in the home. Upon arrival, at the 10200 block of Kenworthy, constables say they got into a brief altercation with Brown. He was shortly detained […]
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
Sports
cbs4local.com

Crash reported on Gateway East at Zaragoza

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — A crash was reported on Gateway East at Zaragoza Tuesday afternoon. Officials said the crash involved two vehicles. One person was taken to the hospital with minor injuries. The left three lanes are closed. back up is to Lee Trevino. It's unknown what caused...
EL PASO, TX
KTSM

Theme set for 86th Annual Sun Bowl Parade

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Officials with the Sun Bowl Association and title sponsors Glasheen, Valles & Inderman Injury Lawyers announced that this year’s theme will be ‘Mardi Gras – El Paso Style.’  “We really work at finding different themes each year,” Sun Bowl Executive Director Bernie Olivas said. “It gets a little challenging after […]
EL PASO, TX
95.5 KLAQ

15 People You’ll See At An El Paso Open Mic

I’ve been doing stand-up comedy for 9 years in El Paso, and after hundreds of open mics, I can tell you there are REGULARLY 15 types of people that go to them. Comedy is not really known to attract the most normal and or functioning adults in the world.
EL PASO, TX
elpasoheraldpost.com

TTUHSC El Paso Honors Trailblazing Radiologist and Wife

You don’t need an X-ray to see the incredible heart Arvin Robinson, M.D., has for Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center (TTUHSC) El Paso and what he has meant to its Department of Radiology for nearly 20 years. Dr. Robinson was instrumental in building the radiology department and starting...
EL PASO, TX
KTSM

KTSM

7K+
Followers
5K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

KTSM 9 Putting Local First. Brinigng the Borderland the latest in news, weather, sports and more. ktsm.com

 https://www.ktsm.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy