IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) – Idaho’s Oldest Rodeo, The War Bonnet Round Up, is just around the corner and tickets are on sale. For 111 years, the War Bonnet Round Up has wowed the crowds with its Professional Rodeo Cowboy’s Association event that brings top notch cowboys and cowgirls from across the country to compete. The War Bonnet Round Up will run from Aug. 4 to 6 at the Bank of Idaho Arena at Sandy Downs.

IDAHO FALLS, ID ・ 1 DAY AGO