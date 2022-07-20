Man killed in shooting at Hope Mills restaurant

A man was shot and killed in Harnett County on Tuesday night. The shooting happened just before 6 p.m. on Thoroughbred Lane in Spring Lake. Neighbors told WRAL News they saw a man in a ski mask carrying a gun. The man walked around the corner of one of the homes and fired 5-7 shots, neighbors said. They said they ran inside, and when they came back out, there was a man lying dead on the round.

SPRING LAKE, NC ・ 1 DAY AGO