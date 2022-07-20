ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hope Mills, NC

Man killed in shooting at Hope Mills restaurant

By Nia Harden, WRAL reporter
WRAL News
WRAL News
 1 day ago
Cover picture for the article

Hope Mills, N.C. — A man was killed in a shooting at a Cumberland County...

www.wral.com

Comments / 6

Related
WRAL News

Man injured in downtown Cary shooting

Cary, N.C. — A man was taken to a local hospital Wednesday night after being shot in downtown Cary. The shooting happened in the 200 block of East Chatham Street, in front of Big Dom's Bagels, just before 11 p.m. An update on the man's condition was not provided...
CARY, NC
WRAL News

Man killed during argument outside Hope Mills restaurant

Hope Mills, N.C. — A 38-year-old man was killed in a shooting at a Cumberland County restaurant on Tuesday night. The shooting happened just after 8 p.m. at Grandsons, a southern buffet-style restaurant off Chicken Foot Road in Hope Mills. The restaurant was closed at the time. Hope Mills...
HOPE MILLS, NC
ABC11 Eyewitness News

One man dead in Hope Mills shooting

HOPE MILLS, N.C. (WTVD) -- Hope Mills police say they are investigating a homicide. Officers responded to a shots fired call late last night at a restaurant called "Grandson's Buffet" on Marracco Drive. That's where a 38-year-old man suffering from gunshot wounds was found in the parking lot. He later...
HOPE MILLS, NC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Hope Mills, NC
Cumberland County, NC
Crime & Safety
County
Cumberland County, NC
Up and Coming Weekly

Fayetteville police seeking 2 men on multiple charges in road rage

Two men are being sought in connection with a road-rage incident that left a man with gunshot injuries on July 11, according to a Fayetteville Police Department news release. The victim’s wife and infant child were in the vehicle at the time of the shooting, the release said. Demetrius...
FAYETTEVILLE, NC
WRAL News

Man shot, killed in Spring Lake

A man was shot and killed in Harnett County on Tuesday night. The shooting happened just before 6 p.m. on Thoroughbred Lane in Spring Lake. Neighbors told WRAL News they saw a man in a ski mask carrying a gun. The man walked around the corner of one of the homes and fired 5-7 shots, neighbors said. They said they ran inside, and when they came back out, there was a man lying dead on the round.
SPRING LAKE, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Violent Crime
cbs17

Man shot to death in Fayetteville apartment parking lot: police

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) – Fayetteville police said a man is dead after he was found shot at an apartment complex on Frankie Avenue on Wednesday. Just after noon, officers were called to the 1800 block of Frankie Avenue in reference to a shooting. Fayetteville police said responding officers found...
FAYETTEVILLE, NC
WRAL News

Adult, teen shot outside Raleigh recording studio

Raleigh, N.C. — Two people, including a teenager, were shot Tuesday night outside a Raleigh recording studio where police say a homicide occurred last year. Officers responded to the 3700 block of Benson Drive, near Wake Forest Road, before 11:45 p.m. An adult with gunshot wounds was found on...
RALEIGH, NC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
cbs17

1 dead, homicide investigation underway in Spring Lake

SPRING LAKE, N.C. (WNCN) – One man is dead following a fatal shooting Tuesday night in Spring Lake, Major Aaron Meredith confirmed to CBS 17. The Harnett County Sheriff’s Office has opened a homicide investigation. Deputies responded to Thoroughbred Lane just before 8 p.m. and confirmed via Twitter...
SPRING LAKE, NC
WRAL News

Kenly police chief, all full-time officers resign

Kenly, N.C. — Kenly Police Chief Josh Gibson said he and all full-time officers resigned on Wednesday. Gibson said Kenly's Town Clerk, Sharon Evans, and Utility Clerk, Christy Thomas, also resigned. Gibson told WRAL News the town is currently short-staffed when it comes to police officers. He said the town normally has eight officers, but currently only have five.
KENLY, NC
WWAY NewsChannel 3

White Oak man injured after he is pinned to tractor by a tree

WHITE OAK, NC (WWAY) — Just after 7:00 p.m. on Tuesday, a call came in to dispatch regarding a man who sustained injuries on his private property after a tree had pinned him to his tractor. Captain Ryan Varley with the White Oak Fire Department says it remains unclear...
WHITE OAK, NC
WRAL News

WRAL News

Raleigh, NC
60K+
Followers
65K+
Post
20M+
Views
ABOUT

WRAL.com is the most visited local media site in North Carolina, with more than 7 million unique visitors a month. The site covers Central and Eastern North Carolina, with a focus on local news, breaking news and weather. Local coverage includes public safety, schools, state and local government, business and ACC and high school sports.

 https://www.wral.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy