New York State is preparing for another possible coronavirus surge in the fall when school returns. Data shows a slow rise in coronavirus cases and hospitalizations throughout New York. It’s no where near levels seen this past winter, but Governor Kathy Hochul is preparing in case there is a fall surge by stockpiling 20 million at home COVID tests and sending another three million to schools. The public transportation mask mandate will remain in place.

PUBLIC HEALTH ・ 1 DAY AGO