While most college football media and fans have been chasing Big 12 and Pac 12 expansion and realignment rumors, the truth of the matter is this: the future battles in college football expansion aren’t going to be fought in the Big 12 or the Pac 12, they’re going to be fought in the ACC. Because pretty much every ACC school wants to leave the ACC for the SEC or the Big Ten and unlike the Big 12 and the Pac 12, many ACC schools have substantial expansion value to both the SEC and the Big Ten.

CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA ・ 2 DAYS AGO