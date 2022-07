LODI, Calif. — Visitors at the Micke Grove Zoo in Lodi will no longer be able to walk through the zoo’s aviary exhibit due to concerns of bird flu. The zoo says the U.S. is dealing with a form of bird flu that is dangerous to all birds, so they’re closing the Gardner Mediterranean Aviary to walk-through traffic. Visitors will still be able to see birds from outside the aviary.

LODI, CA ・ 4 DAYS AGO