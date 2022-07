Reunited and it feels so good, mate! Kim Kardashian, 41, bared a 15-hour flight on her private jet to visit boyfriend Pete Davidson, 28, this past weekend in Australia and sources told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY that the couple — who have been apart for four weeks due to their busy work schedules — had a “romantic” time together, but that it went way too fast! On Friday, July 15, the reality star was spotted deplaning at Cairns Airport in Queensland, Australia. She was not seen again until Tuesday, July 19, when she was photographed flying out of the same location where she arrived.

RELATIONSHIPS ・ 30 MINUTES AGO