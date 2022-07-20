ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Poland, OH

Poland school broken into, vandalized

By Caitlynn Hall, Gerry Ricciutti
WKBN
WKBN
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ed4Yt_0glgXakB00

POLAND, Ohio (WKBN) — School administrators in Poland said they may know who was responsible for some recent acts of vandalism targeting one of their buildings.

Since stories on Tuesday’s vandalism at old Poland North Elementary aired, several individuals have come forward to confess to causing at least some of the damage.

Looking at the front of the building nothing looks out of place, but elsewhere are signs that the building has become a target for vandals.

“They’re busting windows in the rear of the school and coming in and vandalizing and hanging out there,” said Poland Superintendent Craig Hockenberry.

On Tuesday, vandals emptied several fire extinguishers, broke windows and vandalized vending machines.

“Several fire extinguishers were emptied throughout the building, which obviously causes smoke and the smell of smoke, which caused a major alarm,” Hockenberry said.

The problem hasn’t been limited to inside the building itself. The nearby playground has been targeted with garbage cans knocked over and trash spilled on the ground.

The building has been closed for almost 10 years. Hockenberry says he wants to have the security there shored up rather than simply having it town down.

“North Elementary is part of our facilities master plan. It’s a great piece of property, and we are waiting to see what options we choose moving forward,” he said.

Hockenberry added that district officials and law enforcement will be keeping a closer eye on the school.

