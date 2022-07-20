ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brooklyn, NY

FDNY marine unit saves pup thrown off bridge into Harlem River

By Allie Griffin
New York Post
New York Post
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0zqzfH_0glgXLhO00
There is no confirmation on who threw the pitbull mix off the Harlem bridge. FDNY/Twitter

Firefighters came to the rescue of a dog who had been cruelly thrown off a bridge into the Harlem River Tuesday afternoon.

The FDNY Marine Unit 4 raced to the scene and found a Good Samaritan clinging to the canine from the shore in an attempt to keep his head above the water as he struggled to stay afloat.

Firefighters were able to pull the white and brown pooch out of the busy waterway and onto the fireboat.

They brought the dog ashore so he could get medical attention.

“Without the quick response from both the civilian and FDNY members, the outcome for this animal could have been very different,” the FDNY said in a statement.

The pup appears to be a Pitbull mix. The department didn’t have further information on the age or condition of the dog.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3cX0b6_0glgXLhO00
It was still unclear who threw the dog into the river.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3OsdTC_0glgXLhO00
The dog received medical attention after his unfortunate incident.

A woman who works for the city and commented on the FDNY’s Instagram post about the rescue said the dog was brought to the Animal Care Center of Brooklyn and has already been adopted from the shelter. The FDNY was unable to confirm this.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Independent

Rescue team perform CPR on mother elephant after she faints protecting trapped calf

Two veterinarians performed CPR on a large mother elephant who fainted during the rescue of her trapped calf in Thailand.By standing on the elephant’s chest, the vets used their weight to put pressure on the jumbo to wake her up.The mother was protecting her one-year-old calf after it had fallen into a drain hole but became trapped during a panic when rescuers arrived to help.After lifting her body out of the drain, doctors frantically massaged her with their hands and their feet to help her regain consciousness.Both were later returned to the wild.Click here to sign up for our newsletters. Read More Trapped baby and mum elephant rescued from pit in ThailandNigella Lawson slams ‘mean’ cooking shows as ‘a theatre of cruelty and humiliation’Rebecca Humphries on Millennial Love: ‘Gaslighting is being misused a lot’
ACCIDENTS
The Independent

Thai vets perform CPR to rescue elephant trapped in drain with its baby

A stranded elephant and its calf were pulled out of a drainage hole in Thailand this week in a dramatic rescue that involved CPR, a boom lift and a digger.The rescue operation was carried out early on Wednesday morning in central Thailand’s Khao Yai National Park as veterinarians and staff joined hands to pull out the two jumbos from a 7ft deep hole.The calf had fallen into the drain as it was slippery due to the monsoon. Its mother was standing guarding over the one-year-old calf.But when wildlife volunteers tranquilised the distressed mother so that they could reach the calf...
ANIMALS
Outdoor Life

Real-Life “Lassie” Leads Rescuers to Owner Who Fell 70 Feet in Tahoe National Forest

One man’s best friend saved the day—and possibly his life—by running for help when the man fell and injured himself in Tahoe National Forest last week. Saul, a black border collie, was hailed as a “true Lassie” by Nevada County Sheriff’s Search and Rescue after he led a search-and-rescue crew 200 yards through the forest to where his owner was lying with broken ribs and a broken hip.
NEVADA COUNTY, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Brooklyn, NY
Crime & Safety
City
Brooklyn, NY
County
Brooklyn, NY
Outsider.com

PHOTOS: Hero Dog Gives Lassie a Run for Her Money, Helps Rescue Owner After 70-Foot Fall

After pointing rescue teams in the right direction toward his owner, this hero dog more than deserves his own show for his valiant efforts. Meet the border collie named Saul – as in, better call Saul if you fall down a mountain. As with most working dogs, Saul is a dedicated and loyal companion that has a very high intellect and drive, especially when it comes to his job and his family. This impressive skill set came in handy when Saul’s owner, an unnamed 53-year-old man, fell 70 feet down a remote section of Tahoe National Forest in Nevada on July 12.
NEVADA STATE
UPI News

Firefighters rescue puppies stuck in 100-pound tortoise's den

June 27 (UPI) -- Firefighters in California came to the rescue of two puppies that wandered into an underground den and became stuck behind a 100-pound tortoise. San Bernardino County Fire said the owner of all three animals called for help after the 5-month-old puppies, named Finn and Poe, wandered into Oscar the tortoise's den and remained inside for several hours.
SAN BERNARDINO COUNTY, CA
The Independent

Man removes section of wall brick by brick to rescue trapped pigeon

A man in Leicester had to free a pigeon that had been trapped in his chimney for three days by removing a section of his wall “brick by brick.”Mohammad Arshad, 74, called his family after he heard a “scratching” coming from behind his fireplace.Arshad’s son, Suleymaan, who filmed the video while visiting his dad, said: “We thought it was a mouse at first and it was my father who suggested it might be a pigeon.”The animal was released and unharmed into the sky.Click here to sign up for our newsletters. Read More Prince Charles says tackling climate change is ‘utterly essential’ as heatwave grips UKQuidditch changes name to distance sport from JK RowlingWorld’s oldest giant male panda, dies aged 35
ANIMALS
New York Post

New York Post

New York City, NY
48K+
Followers
38K+
Post
13M+
Views
ABOUT

Founded in 1801 by Alexander Hamilton, the New York Post is America’s oldest continuously published newspaper – and one of its most provocative, impactful, and beloved news brands. We shine a bright light on the people and institutions that shape our readers’ lives; we break big stories and set the news agenda; and we offer engaging, fun and addictive content to the country and the world.

 https://nypost.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy