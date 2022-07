Former President Donald Trump's final declassification request was blocked by the DOJ after he left the White House, new records reveal. The memo by Trump chief of staff Mark Meadows and delivered on the morning of January 20, 2020, said the Justice Department “must” release the binder of declassified documents about the flawed Trump-Russia investigation, following a Privacy Act review. The Justice Department under Attorney General Merrick Garland still does not appear to have released the records, despite the declassification order from Trump and the last-minute memo from Meadows.

