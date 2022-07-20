Explosives maker Incitec Pivot's CEO says no signs of U.S. recession

ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
MELBOURNE, July 20 (Reuters) - There are no signs of a recession in the United States right now, the head of major explosives producer Incitec Pivot (IPL.AX) said at an event in Melbourne on Wednesday.

Incitec CEO Jeanne Johns said demand from the company’s mining and quarrying customers in the United States is “massive”.

"We’re still seeing demand very very strong in the U.S. and Australia,” she said at a business forum.

Reuters

Oil falls on lackluster U.S. summer gasoline demand

NEW YORK, July 20 (Reuters) - Oil prices slipped on Wednesday, after U.S. government data showed lower gasoline demand during the peak summer driving season and as interest rate hikes by central banks to fight inflation fed fears the economy could slow, cutting energy demand.
TRAFFIC
