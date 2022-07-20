ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Competing at Cheyenne Frontier Days a tradition for one family

By Dillon Thomas
As tens of thousands of rodeo and western culture enthusiasts make their way into Cheyenne for Cheyenne Frontier Days so too are rodeo competitors from around the world. The "Daddy of em All" is the world's largest outdoor rodeo and attracts the best cowboys and cowgirls to Cheyenne every year.

Trey Yates' family has been a part of the team roping competitions at Cheyenne Frontier Days for decades.

"It's an event unlike any other. It is fun to compete on a high level against the best in the world," Yates told CBS4's Dillon Thomas.

Yates, who has won the team roping competition in Cheyenne before, said he grew up traveling to Wyoming from his hometown of Pueblo, Colorado.

"I came to Cheyenne Frontier Days and watched my granddad trip steers and team rope here. This is one of the biggest events that takes place in the state of Wyoming." Yates said.

Every competition comes with cash prizes for the winners. Winning at Frontier Days is very difficult, but the challenge of competing at the rodeo actually starts well before fans fill the stands. Competitors arrive in the week leading up to Frontier Days to try out for a spot in the competition.

In the team roping competition alone more than 160 different teams attempted to qualify. However, only 72 of those teams actually make the rodeo.

"I love competing. To get a piece of a win at an event like Cheyenne Frontier Days is a pretty amazing deal. It is a bucket list win," Yates said.

If the "Daddy of em All" is an annual event for your family, or if you've never been, Yates and the team at Frontier Days hope to see you in Cheyenne.

"If you have a chance to come check it out and spend a day and watch the rodeo, see the vendors and go through the town, you should do it," Yates said.

CBS News Colorado is a proud partner of Cheyenne Frontier Days.

