Bryan Cranston Once Revealed the ‘Breaking Bad’ Scene That ‘Destroyed Me as a Man’

By Antonio Stallings
 1 day ago

Breaking Bad dealt with a lot of heavy subject matter that even moved its star Bryan Cranston . But there was one scene that happened as early as season one that he felt already destroyed him.

The ‘Breaking Bad’ scene that stands out for Bryan Cranston

Bryan Cranston | Roy Rochlin/Getty Images

Breaking Bad is a series that’s packed with scenes that have captivated not only the show’s audience, but also its co-stars. But for all of the show’s unforgettable moments, there was one episode that always stood out in Cranston’s mind.

In an interview with Entertainment Weekly , Cranston discussed why the Breaking Bad episode ‘Dead Freight’ had a special place in his heart . The episode involved his Walter White character attempting to rob a train alongside the characters of Jesse Pinkman and Todd Alquist. To Cranston, it allowed audiences to experience the real consequences of being associated with Walter White.

“And it was like, ‘Oh my God!’ It was such a beautifully constructed narrative: Okay, you want to experience the highs with Walter White? You want to be on that train ride with Jesse Pinkman? Here’s that rejoicing for you, the audience,” Cranston recalled. “And now here’s the repercussions from the business that they’re in. Here’s what happens when you forget that there’s morality connected and consequences to every action. It was just so amazing.”

Bryan Cranston once opened up about the ‘Breaking Bad’ scene that ‘destroyed me as a man’

" src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/-DAE37DRDOQ?feature=oembed" frameborder="0" allow="accelerometer; autoplay; clipboard-write; encrypted-media; gyroscope; picture-in-picture" allowfullscreen>

Because of its subject matter, Cranston would sometimes find himself running into a scene he found emotionally taxing . In the second season of Breaking Bad , for instance, a scene between him and Krysten Ritter’s Jane brought him to tears. So much so that Cranston confided on The Rich Eisen Show the cast had to comfort him after the take. But even as early as season one, there were certain moments where the actor found himself breaking down.

One moment that sprung to mind was an exchange between Cranston’s Walter White and Walt. Jr, who is played by RJ Mitte. In an interview on The Rachael Ray Show (via Observer ), Cranston was emotionally affected by the way Walt. Jr treated his father.

“There’s a scene where [Walter White’s] son looks at me and calls me a p****, and every time I did that scene I cried because it affected me so much,” Cranston shared. “There’s something about a son having such a lack of respect for his father that just destroyed me as a man.”

" src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/dZ9RIpfbYc8?feature=oembed" frameborder="0" allow="accelerometer; autoplay; clipboard-write; encrypted-media; gyroscope; picture-in-picture" allowfullscreen title="Bryan Cranston on "Breaking Bad" Walter White character: "I related to this man"">

The longer Cranston played Walter , the more he felt he was learning about both himself and human nature. In an interview with GQ , Cranston likened playing Walter to getting to know a potential significant other.

“When you first start working on a character, it remains outside of you,” he said. “And then, the more you work on it, it’s like you start dating, getting to know each other, and then trusting each other, feeling confident in each other’s company, until, pretty soon…you kind of glide in.

But during his time with the character, Cranston began to believe that there’s no limit to what anyone is capable of. The Emmy-winner felt that a set of circumstances could have a profound change on anyone.

“What happened to Walt is something I related to, if I’m truly honest with myself. I’ve come to realize that I think everybody is capable of that. If you came into a condition where you were under tremendous stress. And if I knew what buttons to push that threatened you and yours… You could become an extremely dangerous person,” he said.

Comments / 13

Robert Edwin House
1d ago

Having a disabled son like that call his father that as he was thinking of giving up I thought was brilliant. Coming from someone who as a child, it was uncertain if I would be able to continue walking, then getting surgery, the scene I think rings more to me. It's the son's way of telling his father that if he gives up, that his crippled son was stronger than he was for all he endured.

Reply
4
