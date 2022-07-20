ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Drain, OR

Crews battle hay fire on Hwy 38 in Drain

By News Staff
KCBY
 2 days ago

DRAIN, Ore. — The Douglas Forest Protective Association and North Douglas Fire responded to...

kcby.com

KCBY

26 hoarded, abandoned cats delivered to Greenhill Humane Society

EUGENE, Ore. — 26 cats were hoarded and then abandoned in an apartment in Eugene recently. Law enforcement rescued the cats and then took them to Greenhill Humane Society for care. Greenhill tells us all 26 cats were left in inhumane conditions and exposed to ringworm, which is a...
EUGENE, OR
KCBY

Lane County Fair beefs up security measures

EUGENE, Ore. — The Lane County Fair opens this coming Wednesday. But there's one thing to remember before heading to the fair: Organizers are asking you to pack any belongings with you in clear bags before entering. It was a scary scene the fair last year when gun shots...
LANE COUNTY, OR
KCBY

Oregon State Hospital Corrective Action Plan approved by Feds

SALEM, Ore. — Oregon State Hospital (OSH) campuses are making changes after the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS) approved a revised Corrective Action Plan. The plan came after an inspection found a slew of problems at the Junction City facility including issues with patient escapes and patient-to-patient violence.
JUNCTION CITY, OR
KCBY

Former Olympian, New York chef in Eugene serving dinner to visitors

EUGENE, Ore. — The World Athletics Championships aren't the only thing cooking in Eugene. A former Olympian and New York chef is offering his talents to serve dinner to athletes and visitors in town. He's serving nightly at Whitburger in Eugene. Chef Michael Stember is chopping up some delicious...
EUGENE, OR
Drain, OR
KCBY

Oregon Football holds memorial service for Spencer Webb

The community is honoring University of Oregon football tight end Spencer Webb, who died in a swimming accident last week. Webb’s family, friends, and other community members are gathering at Autzen Stadium Thursday night to honor his legacy. Webb was an athletic pass catcher and a ferocious blocker on...
EUGENE, OR
KCBY

University of Oregon holds forum on gender equity in track and field

As Oregon takes center stage hosting the World Athletics Championships, the University of Oregon, USA Track and Field, and World Athletics are taking the opportunity to raise awareness about gender equity globally within track and field. To put it simply, these panelists want more women to have a seat at...
EUGENE, OR

