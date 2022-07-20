Crews battle hay fire on Hwy 38 in Drain

COOS BAY, Ore. — The Coos County District Attorney says two police officers were justified when they shot and killed a murder suspect in June. Coos Bay Police officer Detective Aaron Whittenberg and Coos County Sheriff’s Office Sergeant Dan Henthorne shot and killed 37-year-old Matthew Tyler Michel on June 14.
EUGENE, Ore. — Eugene Police say that a man making suicide-by-cop statements while advancing on officers with a knife surrendered "after more than an hour of outstanding work" of crisis negotiations. On July 17 at 11:11 p.m. a Eugene Police officer was dispatched to a domestic dispute in the...
EUGENE, Ore. — 26 cats were hoarded and then abandoned in an apartment in Eugene recently. Law enforcement rescued the cats and then took them to Greenhill Humane Society for care. Greenhill tells us all 26 cats were left in inhumane conditions and exposed to ringworm, which is a...
EUGENE, Ore. — The Lane County Fair opens this coming Wednesday. But there's one thing to remember before heading to the fair: Organizers are asking you to pack any belongings with you in clear bags before entering. It was a scary scene the fair last year when gun shots...
SALEM, Ore. — Oregon State Hospital (OSH) campuses are making changes after the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS) approved a revised Corrective Action Plan. The plan came after an inspection found a slew of problems at the Junction City facility including issues with patient escapes and patient-to-patient violence.
EUGENE, Ore. — The World Athletics Championships aren't the only thing cooking in Eugene. A former Olympian and New York chef is offering his talents to serve dinner to athletes and visitors in town. He's serving nightly at Whitburger in Eugene. Chef Michael Stember is chopping up some delicious...
COOS COUNTY, Ore. — On Monday, Bay Area Hospital will hold an internal summit with various stakeholders to discuss next steps forward in building a collaborative care unit in the wake of a struggle to keep their behavioral health unit open. That's according to the hospital's director of marketing...
The community is honoring University of Oregon football tight end Spencer Webb, who died in a swimming accident last week. Webb’s family, friends, and other community members are gathering at Autzen Stadium Thursday night to honor his legacy. Webb was an athletic pass catcher and a ferocious blocker on...
EUGENE, Ore. — As the Lane County Fair gets started, don't forget about all that great yummy fair food. Corndogs, popcorn, candy apples, and all your other fair food favorites from previous years are back, alongside some tasty new additions. One vendor is featuring something inspired by a very...
EUGENE, Ore. — The competition on the track has been fierce the first four days of the World Athletics Championships. Off the track, tickets are still available. To prepare for the large crowds, Hayward Field added thousands of seats. Here's a look at the tickets sold for the first...
As Oregon takes center stage hosting the World Athletics Championships, the University of Oregon, USA Track and Field, and World Athletics are taking the opportunity to raise awareness about gender equity globally within track and field. To put it simply, these panelists want more women to have a seat at...
Comments / 0