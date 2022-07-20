ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charlotte, NC

Man attacks woman inside garage of Ballantyne home, CMPD says

By WSOCTV.com News Staff
WSOC Charlotte
WSOC Charlotte
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4W47Kq_0glgW9em00

CHARLOTTE — The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department released surveillance images of a man whom officers are looking for after he allegedly placed a woman in a chokehold in Ballantyne.

The baffling and bizarre crime has left a community shaken.

A suspicious suspect was caught on a doorbell camera loitering around a Ballantyne neighborhood early Sunday morning.

“It’s really scary and frightening happening here,” said neighbor Shrad Munwat.

Neighbors like him have been talking about the images posted to social media that captured the moment police believe that suspect went from suspicious to dangerous.

“I would say it’s worrying for all of us,” Munwat said. “Everybody’s talking about it.”

he said neighbors are also banding together until the person is caught.

“We are definitely looking out for each other, trying to help each oth,er and trying to help the neighbors who have gone through this,” Munwat said.

The brazen attack happened in the Ardrey Chase subdivision off Marvin Road. The victim had just returned from an errand.

“She was in her garage taking out her groceries and from my understanding, she was attempting to close the door,” explained CMPD Officer Ricky Smith.

But as the door lowered and she went into the house, investigators believe the suspect slipped under the closing door just in time and got trapped inside.

That’s when the woman came back out to her car, presumably spooking him.

“The suspect came behind her and put his arm around her neck and began to choke her until she became unconscious,” Smith said.

When the victim regained consciousness, the suspect took off.

“We can’t definitively say she was the intended target,” Smith said. “A lot of these suspects are opportunists.”

The startling crime has left residents with no other choice but to rethink a routine that takes minutes.

“We are trying to figure out whether we close the garage as soon as get the car in the garage and unload after that,” Munwat said.

Neighbors will hopefully get those answers and more when they meet with CMPD officers on Friday.

“What measures as a community we should take?” Munwat said. “What are the options for us and how do we work with CMPD to secure our neighborhood?”

We are told that the victim is recovering from head injuries and will need to undergo a CT scan to ensure there’s no long-term damage.

If you recognize the man in those surveillance images, call Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600. You could be eligible for a $1,000 reward.

(Watch below: ‘Still in shock’: Woman attacked, carjacked in Ballantyne CVS parking lot on Easter, police say)

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 17

Coral
1d ago

They are skirting around that crime. Making excuses for a criminal...like "she spooked him" and "she may have not been the target".He shouldn't have been there!!! Catch the criminal and lock him up.

Reply
20
TruthTeller
1d ago

They won't say his description because the "woke" movement will be upset. And unfortunately CMPD brass is part of that "Woke" movement...

Reply(4)
15
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WBTV

Woman attacked in Ballantyne, suspect captured on doorbell camera

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - CMPD is investigating an attack on a woman that happened Sunday morning in Ballantyne. Officers say the woman was taking groceries into her house when he attacked her. Doorbell video shows the man police are looking for. “The incident is unsettling because it didn’t make any...
CHARLOTTE, NC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Charlotte, NC
Crime & Safety
City
Charlotte, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Loitering#Crime Stoppers#Head Injuries#Violent Crime#Cmpd
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
CVS
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WSOC Charlotte

Family prays for answers after 30-year-old man reported missing in Morganton

BURKE COUNTY, N.C. — Deputies in Burke County are trying to determine what happened to a man reported missing south of Morganton on June 22. Philip Carter, 30, was last seen along Hubert Lane. Authorities said several detectives are working the case and that they were able to ping Carter’s cellphone to the area. They also found surveillance video at a nearby home, where Carter can be seen walking.
MORGANTON, NC
WBTV

Suspect killed in deadly officer-involved shooting in Gastonia

CMPD Chief Johnny Jennings sat down with WBTV's Molly Grantham to discuss low bonds and the hope for a more uniform process. Novant Health and Duke Energy have withdrawn its sponsorship of one of the largest Fourth of July parades in the Carolinas. Low bonds for violent offenders. Updated: 5...
GASTONIA, NC
WNCT

Operation Wash Out: Dozens arrested in York, Gaston counties

(QUEEN CITY NEWS) – More than 90 people have been arrested during a special 10-day, multi-agency sting operation in North and South Carolina, the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Western District of North Carolina announced on Wednesday. From July 5, 2022, to July 15, 2022, ‘Operation Wash Out’...
GASTON COUNTY, NC
WBTV

Arrest made in fatal west Charlotte shooting

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Charlotte-Mecklenburg police have made an arrest in a homicide in west Charlotte. Medic confirmed one person died following a shooting that happened Tuesday afternoon off the 3600 block of Reid Avenue. The victim has been identified as 48-year-old Gary Randolph. This happened just before 2 p.m....
CHARLOTTE, NC
Fox 46 Charlotte

Statesville armed robber caught hiding in apartment closet, police say

STATESVILLE, NC (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – A two-month search for a robbery suspect in Iredell County has finally come to a close, Statesville Police said Tuesday. Officers responded to calls regarding the incident around 8:30 p.m. on May 6th at the Market Basket convenience store on Salisbury Road. Witnesses told police a man came into the store covered from head to toe and acting strange, and then took money from the register while pointing a gun at the store clerk.
STATESVILLE, NC
wccbcharlotte.com

2-Year-Old Boy Found Dead In North Carolina Retention Pond

CHARLOTTE N.C.– Investigations are underway after a 2-year-old boy was found dead in a retention pond on the evening of Tuesday, July 19th. CMPD released a statement via Twitter about the investigation on Tumbling Rock Lane near Reames Road. Police say prior to the discovery of the 2-year-old, the...
CHARLOTTE, NC
WSOC Charlotte

WSOC Charlotte

Charlotte, NC
100K+
Followers
112K+
Post
27M+
Views
ABOUT

WSOC-TV Channel 9 Eyewitness News is covering the Carolinas with local news, sports, weather, and traffic you can count on.

 https://www.wsoctv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy