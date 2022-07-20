Rex beat the Mill Rats, 12-2
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) – The Terre Haute Rex take care of the Johnstown Mill Rats, 12-2 Tuesday night at Bob Warn Field.
Kody Putman homered for the Rex in the victory. Kade Lassen finished 2-3 with a triple, double and 3RBI.
The same two teams will meet Wednesday night at 6:30pm.Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to MyWabashValley.com.
Comments / 0