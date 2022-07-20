ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Terre Haute, IN

Rex beat the Mill Rats, 12-2

By Grant Pugh
 1 day ago

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) – The Terre Haute Rex take care of the Johnstown Mill Rats, 12-2 Tuesday night at Bob Warn Field.

Kody Putman homered for the Rex in the victory. Kade Lassen finished 2-3 with a triple, double and 3RBI.

The same two teams will meet Wednesday night at 6:30pm.

