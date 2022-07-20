ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Springfield, MA

Springfield home damaged in overnight fire

By Taylor Smith, Duncan MacLean
WWLP
WWLP
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4BNNnX_0glgVE1N00

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. ( WWLP ) – Firefighters worked overnight to put out a fire in Springfield’s Liberty Heights neighborhood.

According to the Springfield Fire Department, crews were called to 32 Tourigny Street at around 10:00 Tuesday night.

Firefighters continued working past midnight, and the flames were extinguished by 1:00 A.M. Wednesday.

One person lived in the home, and is being assisted by the Red Cross.

The Springfield Arson and Bomb Squad is investigating what caused the fire.

