ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Agriculture

China's sow herd at 42.77 mln head at end June - agriculture ministry

Agriculture Online
 2 days ago

BEIJING, July 20 (Reuters) - China's sow herd at the end of June was...

www.agriculture.com

Comments / 0

Related
IFLScience

China Will No Longer Be The Most Populated Country By 2023, Finds UN Report

India will take the crown of the world’s most populated country away from China by 2023, according to a new United Nations (UN) report titled World Population Prospects 2022. Released in time for World Population Day, the UN report predicts that 15 November 2022 will be the day that...
WORLD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mln#Sow#Kuala Lumpur
Daily Mail

China warns Nancy Pelosi visiting Taiwan will have a 'grave impact' and warns of 'strong measures' on deteriorating US-Beijing relationship as she plows ahead with trip next month

China threatened retaliation on Tuesday if House Speaker Nancy Pelosi presses forward with a planned tripped to Taiwan. Pelosi is second in line to the presidency and would be the highest-ranking American lawmaker to visit Taiwan since former Speaker Newt Gingrich traveled there 25 years ago. The trip is reportedly...
FOREIGN POLICY
Daily Mail

Putin sends up two supersonic White Swan nuclear bombers over the ocean north of NATO-applicants Finland and Sweden as he arrives in Iran seeking anti-Western alliance

Warmongering Russian president Vladimir Putin has sent two supersonic Tu-160 nuclear missile bombers soaring over the Barents Sea north of Norway, Finland and Sweden in yet another show of force. Putin and other Russian officials on several occasions warned Finland and Sweden, who had long been militarily neutral until their...
MILITARY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
Place
Beijing, CN
NewsBreak
Agriculture
NewsBreak
Industry
Country
China
americanmilitarynews.com

US military chief reveals first Chinese target if war breaks out

If the U.S. and China ever go to war, the U.S. will go after China’s command and control first, the commandant of the Marine Corps revealed last week. During an event called “Defense Disruptors Series: A Conversation with General David Berger” at the Hudson Institute, Gen. Berger said “to weaken that animal over there” — referring to communist China — the U.S. would “go after command and control.”
MILITARY
AFP

CIA chief Bill Burns on Wednesday blamed "dumb bets" on high-debt Chinese investment as a factor in Sri Lanka's economic collapse, saying it should serve as a warning to other nations.

CIA chief Bill Burns on Wednesday blamed "dumb bets" on high-debt Chinese investment as a factor in Sri Lanka's economic collapse, saying it should serve as a warning to other nations. But nations should look at "a place like Sri Lanka today -- heavily indebted to China -- which has made some really dumb bets about their economic future and are suffering pretty catastrophic, both economic and political, consequences as a result.
WORLD
Business Insider

China says it 'firmly opposes' any plans for Pelosi to visit Taiwan next month. She'd be the highest-ranking US official to visit in decades.

If the report is true, Pelosi would be the highest-ranking official to visit in recent years.The report comes at a critical time for US-Taiwanese relations following Russia's war in Ukraine. China's Foreign Ministry reacted harshly on Tuesday to a report that House Speaker Nancy Pelosi plans to visit the democratic...
FOREIGN POLICY
Sourcing Journal

USFIA Survey Says China’s Losing to This Country

Click here to read the full article. The recently implemented Uyghur Forced Labor Prevention Act (UFLPA) is significantly impacting fashion executives’ sourcing plans. More than 95 percent of respondents to a United States Fashion Industry Association (USFIA) survey said they expect UFLPA’s implementation will affect their company’s sourcing, according to the association’s 2022 Fashion Industry Benchmarking Study. More than 85 percent reported plans to cut their cotton apparel imports from China, while another 45 percent said they will further reduce non-cotton apparel imports. USFIA based its new report on a survey of 34 executives at “leading” U.S. fashion companies, 81 percent of...
MARKETS
The Associated Press

India raids second Chinese mobile company this month

NEW DELHI (AP) — Indian investigators have raided an Indian subsidiary of Chinese smartphone maker Oppo, accusing it of evading customs duties totaling 43.9 billion rupees ($551 million), the government said Wednesday. The Enforcement Directorate, India’s financial crime investigation agency, said it sent a notice to the company seeking recovery of the money. Oppo India, a subsidiary of China’s Guangdong Oppo Mobile Telecommunications Corp. Ltd, is the second Chinese mobile company to be searched by the directorate this month. The actions underscore the tough scrutiny of Chinese companies following a Himalayan border standoff between the armies of the two nuclear-armed neighbors that began in 2020. Twenty Indian and four Chinese soldiers have been killed in the standoff.
TECHNOLOGY
US News and World Report

U.S. Ronald Reagan Carrier Strike Group Operating in South China Sea

BEIJING (Reuters) - The U.S. Ronald Reagan carrier strike group is carrying out security operations in the South China Sea on Wednesday, the U.S. navy said. "Our presence in the South China Sea demonstrates America's commitment to a free and open Indo-Pacific," Capt. Fred Goldhammer, the commanding officer of USS Ronald Reagan, said in a statement.
MILITARY
US News and World Report

China Demands U.S. Cancel Potential Arms Sale to Taiwan

HONG KONG (Reuters) - China has demanded that the United States immediately cancel its latest arms sale to Taiwan, the Chinese state broadcaster reported on Monday, citing the country's Ministry of National Defence. The Pentagon said on Friday that the U.S. State Department had approved the potential sale of military...
FOREIGN POLICY

Comments / 0

Community Policy